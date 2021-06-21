Whether you prefer a rugged sports watch, a classic computer on your wrist, or a hybrid watch that has a more traditional look and feel, we've got you covered. Smartwatches from well-known companies like Fossil, Garmin, Samsung, and Fitbit are sure to catch your eye but don't overlook some lesser-known players like Mobvoi and Amazfit. Regardless of which watch you wear, there are plenty of great deals on super smartwatches for you during Prime Day 2021.

If you've been waiting to purchase or upgrade your smartwatch but were waiting for a sale, well, have we got some amazing Prime Day smartwatch deals for you! Being an Android user means having open access to tons of devices like smartphones, tablets, and even wearables. So while the Apple Watch may be king over on iOS, we've got a ton of great options on our side of the fence as well.

Pick up the Fitbit Sense smartwatch today at nearly $100 off its regular price via Amazon. It features built-in GPS to track your pace, distance, and routes. It will even monitor your stress levels, and there are ECG and skin temperature sensors to help you stay on top of your health.

Best Samsung Galaxy smartwatch deals

Like its gorgeous Galaxy smartphones, Samsung produces several high-quality smartwatches under the Galaxy name. These wearables are always among the most searched for on Android Central, and whenever we review a new one, that article always gets a ton of views from our readers.

Even though it only came out not even a year ago, the highly-acclaimed Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and its Titanium variant is already being discounted on Amazon, as is the older but still great Galaxy Watch Active 2. The latter has a fantastic Prime Day deal that you con't want to miss out on since it's still our top pick as the best Android smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | 38% off at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers advanced health monitoring, fitness tracking, and a battery built for endurance. Today's Prime Day deal saves you around $100 off its regular price while supplies last. $167 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium | $260 off at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium is the latest and greatest from Samsung's beloved smartwatch line, and also Samsung's most expensive. It features a classic yet premium design, a sturdy build, and the best specs found in Samsung's smartwatch lineup. From $340 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | 35% off at Amazon As Samsung's latest smartwatch model, the Galaxy Watch 3 has plenty to offer thanks to Samsung's great hardware and software which makes pairing with your Galaxy smartphone easy. From $280 at Amazon

Best Fitbit smartwatch deals

When you think of a fitness watch, chances are the name Fitbit is one of the first brands that come to mind. Of course, the company has been making some of the most best fitness trackers for over a decade, but you may be surprised to learn that it also makes some pretty great smart fitness watches too.

The Fitbit Sense is one of the company's best and latest smartwatches, but we already see some stellar deals on this device and more, which you can find below. You can also check out some the company's fitness trackers which are also getting some great Prime Day discounts!

Fitbit Sense | 34% off at Amazon As one of the best Fitbit smartwatches, the Fitbit Sense is an absolute steal at just $200. It features built-in GPS to track your pace, distance, and routes. It will even monitor your stress levels, and there are ECG and skin temperature sensors to help you stay on top of your health. $199 at Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 | 43% off at Amazon The Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, thanks to its subtle yet inspiring design and all-day health tracking that can last up to 10 days on a single charge. $57 at Amazon

Best Garmin smartwatch deals

Fitbit may be one of the most popular fitness brands, but elite athletes tend to trust Garmin with their health, GPS, and exercise data more than any other brand. The company has a diverse range of smart fitness watches, from basic running watches to fully-featured navigational devices.

If you want an excellent running watch, you can't go wrong with the Forerunner lineup, which features smartwatches at great prices right now. The Venu is our pick for the best overall smartwatch deal, even though its newer successor is already available, and we also really like the rugged Instinct for cross country treks.

Garmin fenix 6 Sapphire | $159.50 off at Amazon The Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire is a premium smartwatch with a tough build thanks to its stainless steel or DLC coated bezel. Battery life is also phenomenal and can go anywhere between 14 to 48 days depending on your usage. This comes at a steep price, but fortunately, that price is coming down. $640 at Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4 | 46% off at Amazon The Vivoactive 4 is another smart-focused fitness watch, much like its cousin, the Venu, but there is at least one crucial reason why you might go for this model over the other. It gets better battery life, thanks partly because it doesn't have to power an AMOLED display. From $190 at Amazon Garmin Venu | $130 off at Amazon The Garmin Venu is the sports wearable company's best-looking, most well-rounded smartwatch. It sports an AMOLED screen and five-day battery life and can store music, so you don't need to carry your phone with you. $220 at Amazon Garmin Vivomove 3 | $64 off at Amazon The Vivomove 3, also available as the Vivomove Luxe or Vivomove Style, is a more premium version of the Vivomove HR. It has a fancier fit and finishes and a hidden touchscreen display. $186 at Amazon Garmin Instinct | Up to $130 off at Amazon This is the watch I'd take with me if I were going on a thru-hike or wilderness experience. Its rugged frame is built to MIL-STD-810G standards, and it has built-in GPS and a 3-axis compass with a barometric altimeter. There are now even special versions for surfing and ones capable of recharging over solar power. From $170 at Amazon

Best Amazfit smartwatch deals

If none of the Android smartwatches listed above strike your fancy, or if you like seeking out hidden gems, then perhaps these wearables are more your style. Amazfit somehow manages to crank our affordable smartwatch after affordable smartwatch, with different form factors and sizes that remind me of old Pebble watches or even some of the more hardcore Garmin tactical editions.

Amazfit GTR 2e | 20% off at Amazon The Amazfit GTR 2e is a stylish and affordable smartwatch that offers a sleek design with a sharp AMOLED display, a wide variety of health and fitness tracking features, and among the longest battery life you'll find in a smartwatch. The discount applies at checkout. $112 at Amazon Amazfit T-Rex | 30% off at Amazon The Amazfit T-Rex is one tough smartwatch that won't let you down. It sports a rugged design, a gorgeous screen, 20-day battery life, and more than 100 workout modes to help you stay healthy. Even though the newer T-Rex Pro model is available, this is still a great buy. $98 at Amazon Amazfit GTS 2 Mini | 20% off at Amazon The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a great smartwatch with a sleek, Apple Watch-like design, a whopping two-week battery life, and built-in Amazon Alexa support. $100 at Amazon Amazfit T-Rex Pro | Save an extra 20% at checkout If you like watches like the Garmin Instinct and Ticwatch Pro, then you'll love the Amazfit T-Rex. It sports a rugged design, a gorgeous screen, an 18-day battery life, and more than 100 workout modes. $144 at Amazon

Best Wear OS smartwatch deals

What began as Google's first smartwatch platform back in 2014 as Android Wear has morphed over the years into what we now know as Wear OS. Love it or hate it, Wear OS is the wearable platform influenced, directed, and developed by Google itself. Numerous manufacturers have developed smartwatches on the platform, including Motorola, Mobvoi (TicWatch), and the Fossil Group, which markets Wear OS watches under its Fossil, Michael Kors, Skagen, Kate Spade, and other sub-brands.

Many claim that Wear OS watches are not as powerful or focused as other smartwatches like the Apple Watch or fitness-focused devices from Garmin and Fitbit, but that will soon change with the next big version of Wear OS from Samsung and Google. As with Android phones, Wear OS watches come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors and have varying styles and sophistication levels. Now that Prime Day is here, it's the best time to consider picking up a Wear OS smartwatch. Which one looks the best to you?

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS | $102 off at Amazon If you're looking for a good Wear OS smartwatch, it doesn't get any better than the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. Thanks to its new Qualcomm chipset, this smartphone performs well and has great battery life, especially with its handy dual-layer display. $198 at Amazon Fossil Gen 5e | $121 off at Amazon If you prefer a smaller Wear OS smartwatch, Fossil has just the thing for you with the Fossil Gen 5e. With its smaller 42mm case and streamlined design, the Gen 5e is an ideal smartwatch for women or anyone with smaller wrists. Plus, it looks great no matter what style you pick. From $127 at Amazon Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Bradshaw | $171 off at Amazon Michael Kors makes several Wear OS smartwatches, and this one, in particular, is targeted at those going after a more feminine aesthetic. This version is one of the brands most popular under the Fossil Group's Gen 5 set of watches. From $179 at Amazon Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ | $24 off at Amazon The TicWatch C2 Plus is one of the more premium-looking Wear OS smartwatches. It comes in Platinum, Onyx, and Rose Gold finishes and stylish matching leather bands. NFC, GPS, and HRM are all built-in too. $96 at Amazon Mobvoi TicWatch S2 | $105 off at Amazon If you want a rugged Wear OS watch, the TicWatch S2 should be near the top of your list. It is waterproof up to 4ATM and comes with a MIL-STD-810G rating, which means it can withstand whatever weather you can throw at it. $75 at Amazon

Which Android smartwatch should you buy?

There is no shortage of fantastic Android smartwatches to choose from that will work well with the best Android phones. So you can get a fitness-focused watch, something that looks like a traditional timepiece, or something to relay notifications and control your smart home devices through.

Our overall pick for the best Prime Day Android smartwatch deal is the Fitbit Sense, in no small part because it's one of the newest smartwatched from Fitbit and is already seeing a great discount for Prime Day. It has a premium square design not unlike the Apple Watch, and it has the best of Fitbit's fitness features, as well as a gorgeous screen for reading and responding to your most important notifications.

Prime Day 2021 Android smartwatch deals we're most excited about

We already mentioned the excellent Fitbit Sense, but we're also excited to see some Prime Day discounts on the Garmin Vivoactive, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Don't sleep on Mobvoi/TicWatch deals either; the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches on the market, and is getting a great discount where you can find it for under $200!

Some other notable discounts include the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium which is nearly half off its original price and the Garmin fenix 6 which is getting a huge $300 discount!

What were the best Prime Day 2020 Android smartwatch deals?

There were many great smartwatch deals for Prime Day 2020, including over $50 off the Fitbit Versa 2, $61 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, and $95 off the Garmin Instinct. We're already seeing discounts approaching these great offers leading up to Prime Day 2021, and it looks like the deals keep getting even better for 2021!

Check out the best Prime Day coverage

Android Central is the best place for every Prime Day tech deals. We're working overtime to provide the latest and best deals on Chromebooks, unlocked Android phones, wireless earbuds, smartwatches and Amazon devices like the Echo Show, Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick.