Whether you're in the market for a top-of-the-line flagship or something that's more affordable, Amazon Prime Day has you covered for Android deals and discounts. We've rounded up the best ones we've found so far. So, without further ado, here are the Android phone deals you can't miss during Prime Day 2020.

The Galaxy S20 is one of the very best Android phones you can buy right now. It has an incredible design, fast performance, great cameras — you name it. It's well worth its normal retail price, but thanks to Prime Day savings, you can now pick it up for even less.

Samsung's Galaxy A series has been overlooked for far too long. It has become the company's best-selling phone in the U.S. and worldwide thanks to its large 6.5-inch AMOLED display, quad-camera setup, and in-display fingerprint sensor for under $300.

Nokia has quite a few low-cost Android options in its portfolio, with the Nokia 5.3 being one of its latest and greatest offerings. Despite having an ultra-low price, the 5.3 offers things like a large HD display, reliable performance, great software, and more.

We can't talk about great deals in the Android space without mentioning the Pixel 4a! There's so much the phone does right, whether it be its stunning camera performance, snappy processor, OLED display, or long-term update support. It really does have it all.

The TCL 10L is one of the most underrated phones of the year, and that's a darn shame. You're getting a lot with this phone without having to spend much cash, including a great display, clean software, and a big battery.

One of the best low-cost Android phones you can buy right now is the Moto G Power. The big draw to the phone is its 5,000 mAh battery, which allows for up to three days of use on a single charge. Talk about long endurance.

The 10 Pro may have slid under the radar of the masses, but we didn't ignore it as a great 2020 entry from TCL. For under $400 you get an amazing display, great cameras, and a premium flagship-quality build. And don't miss out on that Forest Mint Green color!

OnePlus phones have gotten really good over the years, and the OnePlus 8 is proof of that. It's a phone that gives you a flagship experience for less than the competition. That makes it a compelling buy at its normal retail price, and when it's on sale, it gets even better.

While it may not be the newest phone on the block, the Pixel 4 XL is still worth your attention — especially at this low of a price. It continues to have one of the best camera systems around, excellent software, and the 90Hz AMOLED display holds up without a hitch.

If you want a Samsung phone that's even more capable, check out the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It has a larger display than the S20, an even more powerful Qualcomm processor, and a periscope zoom camera that takes awesome shots. And, of course, you get the iconic S Pen.

If you want the latest Note 20 experience but don't want to pay four figures for it, the Note 20 is a great option. It still gives you the S Pen experience with a large 6.7-inch screen, and that screen is flat rather than curved, so no accidental side touches!

The Galaxy S20 Utra is the biggest and baddest Galaxy phone for 2020. You'll be able to view all of your content on the glorious high-res, high refresh rate 6.9-inch screen, and watch for hours thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery. And its cameras are top-of-the line with its 100x Space Zoom.

The Galaxy S20+ is arguably the best in the 2020 S20 lineup. It has a larger screen than the S20, but one that is still more manageable for most than the larger S20 Ultra. It also costs several hundred less than the Ultra.

The Galaxy S20 is a seriously impressive phone. It delivers a gorgeous AMOLED display, fast performance, and great battery life in a wonderfully compact design. It also has killer cameras and is backed by three years of major Android updates (something we love to see).

The standard Galaxy S10 was sort of the unfairly forgotten middle child of last year's lineup, sandwiched between the pocketable S10e and do-everything S10+, but the S10 was no slouch. With three cameras, a 6.1-inch display, and out-of-the-way hole punch selfie camera, this is still a prime smartphone.

Prime Day 2020 Android phone deals I'm most excited about

As someone that rocked a Pixel 4 XL for the better part of 2019, I'm really excited to see that the phone is being heavily discounted right now. Sure, it's not the newest Pixel anymore, but it's still a darn good phone that I'm happy to use here in 2020. The cameras are outstanding, the 90Hz display looks fantastic, and I'm a sucker for Google's super clean software.

Another killer deal is the TCL 10L. It's one of the most underrated phones of the year, but at just $200, it's one you should stop ignoring. For such a low price, you're getting a great display, ample performance, and a pretty modern design. If all you're after is a cheap Android phone that can run your favorite apps and keep you connected with loved ones, it's a fantastic pick.

What were the best Prime Day 2019 Android Phone deals?

Looking back at Prime Day 2019, we saw plenty of Android phone deals worth getting excited about — one of the best being a $300 instant discount on the Galaxy S10 and S10+. The phones were just four months old when last year's Prime Day happened, making the savings that much more impressive. If you were OK getting an older Samsung model, we also saw a $250 savings for the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

As for more affordable phones, you could buy a Pixel 3a XL and get a $100 Amazon gift card included with your purchase. The Moto G7 also saw a deal that took off $90, making it an impossible phone to ignore if you were looking to buy a phone for under $200.

How much do I need to spend on a new Android phone?

As you start shopping for a new Android phone, it doesn't take long to notice that they come in at tons of differing price points. Some retail for $1,000 and others can be bought for under $300. When there's that much separating devices that basically do the same thing, it can be difficult to know about how much you should look to spend.

At the end of the day, it really comes down to your budget. That might sound obvious, but it's true. Affordable Android phones have gotten really good in recent years, meaning that a $200 or $300 phone will be able to run all of your apps, take decent pictures, and keep you connected with loved ones.

You'll get things like better processors, higher-quality displays, and nicer designs as you spend more money, and it's up to you to decide whether or not those things are worth the extra cash. They will be to some people, they won't be to others, and it doesn't matter which camp you fall into. Listen to your budget, and as long as you do that, you'll be able to make a smart and well-informed decision.

What are the most important features to consider?

There are a lot of specs and components that go into making an Android phone, and if this isn't a market that you regularly follow, it can be challenging to know what to look out for. Here are a few pointers to keep in mind.

The first question you should ask yourself is how big of a display you want. A phone like the Pixel 4a is very easy to use with one hand, but with the Note 20 Ultra, it commands two hands the vast majority of the time. A bigger screen means more room for movies and games, but it also results in a device that's not as easy to manage.

Any phone with a Qualcomm 600, 700, or 800-series processor will have ample power for most apps and games, and if you can, try and buy a device with at least 4GB of RAM. That'll ensure you have plenty of horsepower for years of use to come, meaning your phone won't get bogged down after a few months of ownership.

Another important thing to consider is battery capacity. As a general rule of thumb, the bigger the mAh count is for a phone, the better battery life it will have. There are lots of other factors that come into play, such as the type of screen and processor being used, but a phone with a 4,000 mAh battery usually lasts longer than one with a 3,000 mAh size.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

If you're looking to buy a flagship phone, the two that are probably the highest on your shopping list are the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We're happy to recommend both, but each one is better for different types of people. With the S20, you're getting a smaller-sized phone, nearly identical specs and features, and a much lower price. It's the phone most shoppers will probably be better off with, but that's not to say you should ignore the Note 20 Ultra. If you want a massive display, that powerful periscope camera, and place a lot of value in the S Pen, you can't do much better than it.

Google Pixel 4a vs. Moto G Power

Taking a look at the budget space, the two phones that stick out here are the Pixel 4a and Moto G Power. The Pixel 4a has become our go-to pick in this price range, because for the price, it's pretty remarkable what Google is able to offer. The phone has a great display, a very capable processor, clean software backed by three years of updates, and a flagship-grade camera. The Moto G Power has lesser specs across the board, but it takes the cake for battery life. It also has a considerably lower price, which will be appealing if you're trying to spend as little as possible.