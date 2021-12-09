Best 2-in-1 USB Cables in 2022

With one of the best 2-in-1 USB cables in hand, you can charge a wider range of phones, tablets, and other devices without having to swap out cables constantly. These can't charge multiple devices at once, like a USB-C hub, but they make it easier to keep just one cable to recharge all of your myriad devices with different power needs. If you want a USB cable that does it all, we have found the best 2-in-1 USB cables that money can buy.

One to rule them all Nomad Universal Cable USB-C $40 at Amazon Nomad is well-known for its myriad of quality and high-end products, and the same can be said for the Nomad Universal cable. At one end, you can switch between USB-C and USB-A, while at the other end, you have both a USB-C and MicroUSB attachment. The cable is rated for a 60W max output and is 10K Mil-Spec flex tested so that it will last for quite a while. Regular or coiled GREATLINK 2-in-1 Type-C/Micro-USB cable $7 at Amazon Being able to stay versatile with your devices is extremely important, so it makes sense for your cables to be just as versatile. This 2-pack of cables from GREATLINK comes with both a straight and coiled cable with the standard USB-A end and then a dual-MicroUSB and USB-C charging port. Keep it simple Digipower 3.3ft Charge and Sync Cable $10 at Best Buy This cable is what most people look for in a 2-in-1 cable: a USB-A to USB-C adapter with a micro-USB tip and both charging and syncing capabilities. Whichever Android phone or tablet you need to be charged, this cable should work with all of them. And at 3.3 feet, it hits that Goldilocks sweet spot between too long and too short. Don't sell it short CableCreation 2-in-1 Cable $7 at Amazon At less than a foot, this standard USB to USB-C / Micro-USB cable may be shorter than our other picks, but longer cables can be harder to store and more prone to bendability problems. With the CableCreation cord, you'll get an estimated 10,000-bend capacity, 480Mbps data transfer speeds, and compatibility with a wide gamut of Apple, Chromebook, and Android devices. Android and Apple compatible Apple MFi Certified USB 2.0 to Lightning / MicroUSB $7 at Amazon This cheap and trustworthy cable adapter supports fast charge and rapid sync for a wide range of Apple and Android phones and tablets. You'll rarely find a 2-in-1 with Lightning capabilities or any Lightning chargers for such an affordable price. It ships in four different colors and includes a two-year warranty. Braided charging SIXSIM 2-in-1 USB 2.0 to Type C / MicroUSB Cable $10 at Amazon 2-in-1 cables are all about reducing cable clutter, but if you need multiple multi-use cables throughout your home, SIXSIM will sell you three- or five-packs of nylon braided cables for cheap. They're a good length at six feet each, come in vibrant colors, and should be able to handle bending longer than plastic cables. All of the length SMALLElectric 10-foot Fast Charger $15 at Amazon Nobody likes being tied to a wall wart with a tiny cable, and the SMALLElectric cable helps combat that with its 10-foot 2-in-1 charging cable. Magnetic Magic JianHan Magnetic 2-in-1 Charger $11 at Amazon Some folks may like that the cable ends are attached to most 2-in-1 charging cables, but there's a new wave of cables coming out. Like the JianHan cable, these cables feature magnetic tips that can be easily swapped to suit whichever device you are using.

What's our favorite cable?

When it comes to finding the best 2-in-1 USB cables, the choices can be a bit overwhelming. Luckily, Nomad makes this easier with its Universal Cable as it not only sports an end with USB-C and MicroUSB, but the other end includes an attachment for the standard USB-A port. Plus, this has been 10K Mil-Spec tested for durability and sports a max output of 60W for quick charging capabilities.

The most interesting pick of the lot has to be the JianHan Magnetic Charger. In addition to getting a braided cable, you have magnetic tips that can be swapped out based on whichever device you are using. Or, you could leave them in the devices that you need, providing some dust protection, and just move the cable between devices.

One of the most versatile cables is actually a 2-pack from GREATLINK, as the company provides a regular straight cable and a coiled cable. The coiled cable makes it possible for you to keep your device close without worrying about getting tangled up accidentally. Meanwhile, the straight cable does just what you would expect, and versatility is the name of the game, so it works perfectly.

If none of our best 2-in-1 USB cables picks fits your needs, you may need one of the best 3-in-1 USB cables instead. Otherwise, you may want to invest in one of the best wireless chargers that rely on just one USB-C cable to charge all your compatible devices, or ditch cables entirely and charge on the go with one of the best Qi wireless portable chargers.