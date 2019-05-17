The OnePlus 7 Pro is now available for purchase, and this beautiful phone has given many of us a lot of screen envy, and a plethora of features to consider. Whether the cameras still leave something to be desired or you can't stand not having that gigantic, gorgeous Fluid AMOLED screen, only you can make the decision of it this powerhouse is right for you.

The debate over whether or not to buy the 7 Pro has been raging all week in our forums, and while there's not much debate over which color to buy — Nebula Blue, obviously — there has been some debate over which spec configuration is better worth your money: