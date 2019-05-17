Go Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro is now available for purchase, and this beautiful phone has given many of us a lot of screen envy, and a plethora of features to consider. Whether the cameras still leave something to be desired or you can't stand not having that gigantic, gorgeous Fluid AMOLED screen, only you can make the decision of it this powerhouse is right for you.

The debate over whether or not to buy the 7 Pro has been raging all week in our forums, and while there's not much debate over which color to buy — Nebula Blue, obviously — there has been some debate over which spec configuration is better worth your money:

fuzzylumpkin

You'd probably be better off with the 8GB version, all the extra 4GB of RAM will really do is let you say "I have 12GB of RAM!". If you're British then definitely don't get the 12GB, biggest rip-off I've seen in a while.

Ranny99

Totally agree, have ordered 8/256. Now if it had been a 12/512 that would be another matter.

ctk4949

But having the 12GB will future proof you for the next versions of Android. Thats if you keep a phone for more than a few months. lol

bhatech

I can't keep a phone more than few months and will be even buying whatever OnePlus again puts out in a few months Going to go with the 8/256 personally.

So, have you made up your mind? Are you ordering a OnePlus 7 Pro today?

