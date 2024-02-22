Galaxy AI is coming to more Samsung phones this March

What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out Galaxy AI to more phones starting next month.

The features will be available to the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5, as well as Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9.

Features like Circle to Search, Generative Edit, and Live Translate are expected to drop with the new One UI 6.1 update.

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), Samsung announced that it is set to roll out the Galaxy AI features that debuted on the latest flagship series across more of its devices, such as the Galaxy S23 series. This rollout will occur through the new One UI 6.1 update available starting in late March.

According to the press release, more Galaxy users will be able to users will now be able to access Galaxy AI features, such as the famous Circle to Search that allows users to search for anything within various apps, Chat Assist for live translation of text messages, Live Translate for calls, and more.

Additionally, Samsung users will be able to get creative with their photos and videos through Generative Edit, an AI photo editing tool, and Instant Slow-Mo, which can generate additional frames for slow-motion videos to capture moments within videos.

When it comes to the organization within the devices, features such as Note Assist allow users to create formats, generate summaries, and translate notes. Browsing Assist quickly summarizes news articles, and Transcript Assist transcribes meeting recordings.

So far, these features have been exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, save for the Google features that have been made available on the Pixel 8.

"Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but also to empower users by making AI more accessible to all," said TM Roh, president and head of the Mobile Experience business at Samsung.

These features will be available to owners of the following devices:

"This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 10 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI," Roh added.