News Weekly: Android 15 is coming, new Android features drop, and Honor's very thin foldable

This week Google sort of launched Android 15 while also announcing new Android and Wear OS features, Govee has some fun new lights for your home, Samsung finally starts rolling out One UI 6.1.1, and the Honor Magic V3 gets an official launch at IFA 2024.

Android 15: Coming to a Pixel near you

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Android 15 is here... sort of. Google announced on Tuesday, September 9, that the stable version of the software has been pushed to AOSP, meaning the launch is imminent. In fact, Google says that eligible Pixel owners can expect the stable software update to drop in the next few weeks.

So what are we getting? There are tons of small additions and improvements, but one of the big features is the Private Space, which will let users hide apps away from view. These apps are hidden behind another authentication layer, keeping them safe from prying eyes. There are also topography improvements for Japanese, Chinese, and Korean languages.

For foldable users, the ability to save slipt-screen app pairs should come in handy to take advantage of the screen real-estate. Flip phones should also have improved app support on cover screens.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

While Pixel phones will be the first to get Android 15, Google expects other OEMs to roll out updates "in the coming months." This includes Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

But wait... there's more!

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In addition to the major Android 15 update, Google is updating tons of existing Android and Wear OS features with new capabilities. Among them is Circle to Search, which now has the ability to look up songs playing on your phone or in the background with the addition of a music icon. This isn't too different from the new music search feature on YouTube Music, just with fewer steps (although Pixel's already have Now Playing).

Android users throughout the United States will now have access to earthquake alerts, a feature that could save lives, while Wear OS users will now be able to access offline maps for added convenience.

There are also updates to TalkBack and Chrome, which are powered by AI. There's no set date for the availability of these features, but you should start noticing them as they become available, likely over the next few weeks.

One UI 6.1.1 brings more AI to more phones

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

One UI 6.1.1 launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, bringing a handful of new AI features to the foldables. There was a bit of a wait, but now, Samsung has announced that the update is finally coming to older flagships, including previous S and Z series devices.

Among the features users can expect are Sketch to Image, Portrait Studio, dynamic wallpapers, additional communication features, and more. It's not Android 15 (which is coming eventually), but it's a fairly significant update that should hold users over until the next big one.

The update started rolling out on the Galaxy S24 series in Korea on September 5, with it coming to other regions starting September 9.

Honor Magic V3 launch

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Honor made a big splash at IFA 2024 by launching the new Magic V3. The foldable is incredibly thin, measuring just 9.2mm when folded (4.35mm unfolded). That's compared to 12.1mm for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, with both phones powered by pretty much the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and the Magic V3 sporting a larger battery (with faster charging. Although to be fair, the V3 has a wider and taller body, but it's an impressive feat nonetheless, especially considering the company stuffed two 50MP cameras and a 40MP sensor on the back.

The phone comes in three different colors and is built to last with a hinge that supports 500,000 folding actions, IPX8 water resistance, and a body made with aerospace-grade fibers.

Unfortunately, none of this comes particularly cheap, with the phone priced at €1,999. You also shouldn't expect it to come to the United States, where the competition for foldable phones is still pretty thin.

Govee gets a fun AI feature

(Image credit: Govee)

Govee is one of our favorite brands for smart home lights, and the company's latest lights come with a feature that could transform your home with the press of a button. The Curtain Lights 2 are much more robust than the previous version, but they also come with a cool AI feature dubbed "AI Lighting Bot," allowing users to write or say what they want, and the app will generate it on the lights. The result is a cool lighting effect that would take much longer to achieve manually and should make all your neighbors jealous during Halloween and Christmas time.

The Govee Curtain Lights 2 come with 520 bright LED light beads and can be purchased as a single pack for $149, a double pack for $259, or a triple pack for $399

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: