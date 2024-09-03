Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro tipped to launch soon with promising specs

What you need to know

Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro are the next upcoming phones from the company, which are likely to launch soon in Europe.

The standard model is likely to be powered by the Dimensity 8300 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14T Pro may come with the Dimensity 9300 Plus.

Both are tipped to be coming in three color options.

It is that time of year when we expect a bunch of products from Xiaomi to launch, including phones like the Xiaomi 14T and the Xiaomi 14T Pro. A new leak reveals most of the specs and pricing of the upcoming phones.

The leak comes from Dealabs magazine (via GSMArena) and indicates that the Xiaomi 14T and the Xiaomi 14T Pro are debuting soon in the European region. They will follow in the footsteps of the Xiaomi 13T series, which were announced in Berlin last September.

New information from the outlet indicates that Xiaomi will be offering one configuration for each model. The former is said to feature 12GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of storage and come in Titanium Black, Gray, and Blue color options. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14T Pro could come with the same RAM and 512GB of onboard storage and may also be available in the same colorways as the standard model.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is tipped to be powered by the Dimensity 9300 Plus, and the standard variant might ship with a Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC.

The rest of the specs are also out for the Xiaomi 14T and its Pro variant. Per the publication, both devices have 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with 144Hz refresh rates. Both are also tipped to have a triple camera system, and as seen on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, they're likely to also be backed by Leica.

The Xiaomi 14T may use a 50MP IMX906 sensor coupled with another 50MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide-angle lens. The Xiaomi 14T Pro might also use a 50MP sensor, but it is a Light Fusion 900 sensor paired with the same 50MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide-angle lens. For selfies, these Android phones are said to carry a 32MP sensor on the front.

Both variants will supposedly pack the same 5000mAh battery capacity that supports 50W wireless charging for the Pro model; the wireless charging support for the standard variant, however, is yet to be determined. Other similarities include an IP68 rating, Android 14 out of the box, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

As for pricing, the leak indicates that the Xiaomi 14T will cost €649, and the Xiaomi 14T Pro costs €899.