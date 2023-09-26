Xiaomi 13T series is here, and it gets Leica integration

What you need to know

Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro models were unveiled by the company in Berlin.

These incorporate Leica-powered cameras.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro packs in a Dimensity 9200+, and the regular 13T comes with Dimensity 8200 Ultra.

Xiaomi 13T series are the new set of handsets from the company that just went official. They comprise the Xiaomi 13T and the 13T Pro, which evidently takes center stage.

Both models look identical to the predecessors, the Xiaomi 12T Series, when it comes to design except for the new significant camera modules accompanying Leica branding, carrying the Xiaomi 13 series legacy.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Leica incorporation is one of the key highlights of the Xiaomi 13T series and joins the list of previous models, including the recent Mix Fold 3. Users can take advantage of Leica's custom photographic styles like Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look.

Both Xiaomi 13T models come with identical sets of cameras: a 50MP primary sensor, another 50MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP sensor. For selfies, both models rely on a 20MP selfie shooter.

For video, the Xiaomi 13T Pro supports up to 8K video recording at 24fps. The standard model supports up to 4K at 30fps in addition to HDR10+ video recording.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Xiaomi) (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Underneath, the Xiaomi 13T Pro has ditched Qualcomm's SoC in favor of MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ chipset with promised clock speeds of up to 3.35GHz. It is paired with Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU. The Xiaomi 13T equips Dimensity 8200-Ultra, the predecessor model from last year's Dimensity 8100-Ultra that powered the 12T.

The Pro model features two storage options featuring 12GB and 16GB of RAM coupled with 256GB/512GB/1TB onboard storage. The regular 13T, on the other hand, has 8GB and 12GB RAM options accompanied by 256GB of built-in storage. Both handsets ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's Comms Director Daniel Desjarlais has earlier shared that the 13T series will have at least four generations of Android OS upgrades paired with five years of security updates.

Keeping the lights on both devices is a decent 5000mAh battery. The Xiaomi 13T Pro gets 120W super fast charging support that promises to juice the device to full in less than 20 minutes. The Xiaomi 13T settles with 67W turbocharging. In contrast, both predecessor models came with 120W fast charge support.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro and the 13T feature identical displays on the front, measuring 6.67 inches. These are Full HD+ panels with a whopping 144Hz high refresh rates. They additionally come with Pro HDR, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. These displays feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

The other highlights of these devices include an IP68 rating, Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, Wi-Fi 7 (Wi-Fi 6 for the Xiaomi 13T), Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, and NFC. Both the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro come in matching colorways: Alpine Blue, Meadow Green, and Black.

Xiaomi brings these new devices to take on mid-range devices to top-tier handsets this year. The devices are up for sale on the company's U.K. store, and the Xiaomi 13T is priced at £549 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. The Xiaomi 13T Pro retails at £649 for the 12GB+256GB model, and the 12GB+512GB variant costs £699. Additionally, the company is giving away its recent Xiaomi Pad 6 worth £369 for free with the aforementioned Xiaomi 13T Pro models.