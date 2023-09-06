The Xiaomi 13T series is coming soon with a much better software promise

What you need to know

The Xiaomi 13T series launch date is slated for September 26.

We could see the Xiaomi 13T and the 13T Pro launch happening in Berlin.

Xiaomi's comms director has revealed interesting software update details for the 13T series.

Xiaomi has put out the official launch date of its next set of phones, which will be released later this month. The Xiaomi 13T series comprising the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro are all set to launch on September 26 in Berlin.

The company has started teasing the launch date on social media, confirming the devices come with Leica-powered cameras similar to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and the recent Mix Fold 3.

Hello Berlin! Xiaomi's sensational reveal is fast approaching! This Sep 26th, at 2PM GMT+2, prepare to feast your eyes on our #Xiaomi13TSeries crafted with @leica_camera.#MasterpieceInSight #XiaomiLaunch 🟠📷🔴loading... pic.twitter.com/4vqFZtAHijSeptember 5, 2023 See more

While the launch date has matched the recent leak (which also revealed what to expect from the Xiaomi 13T devices) indicating the same, and Xiaomi's Comms Director Daniel Desjarlais has shared some interesting details of the upcoming Xiaomi 13T series.

Desjarlais proudly announced the company's new commitment to support the upcoming Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro with four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches. This is an excellent commitment and the trend we have begun to see across other OEMs over the years. As it stands, this new update promise matches that of Samsung, which offers some of the best long-term support for Android phones

We are proud to announce a significant enhancement to our commitment to providing exceptional software support. Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro will include 4 generations of Android OS upgrades, as well as 5 years of security patches.September 6, 2023 See more

Xiaomi's new software commitment notably surpasses Google's commitment to three generations of software updates to its Pixel phones, although with a caveat. As Mishaal Rahman points out, the Xiaomi 13T series is expected to ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box, meaning they would receive OS upgrades to Android 17.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 series launching next month will likely have Android 14 out of the box, meaning the Pixel 8 series could also see upgrades up to Android 17. Additionally, Google is rumored to increase its software commitment to provide more OS upgrades than Samsung, and that could start with the Pixel 8.

With the Android 14 release just around the corner, likely to launch with the Pixel 8, we might see Xiaomi jumping the gun to release its next Android 14-based MIUI software through beta channels.