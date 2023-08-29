The Pixel 8 series could take the Android update crown from Samsung

What you need to know

Google could be working on bringing more OS upgrades with the Pixel 8 series.

The upcoming devices will likely outperform Galaxy devices' four-year OS upgrade mark.

The aim is to match Apple's iPhones in software software support.

When it comes to receiving updates, Google Pixel phones perform admirably. For instance, the current Pixel 7 series was guaranteed at least five years of updates, including quarterly feature drops and three OS upgrades. However, according to reports, the next Pixel 8 series may provide even better update support.

According to 9to5Google, the upcoming Google Pixel 8 will likely get more OS updates, giving them a longer lifespan than Samsung phones. Google may be going after the iPhone when it comes to update support, notes 9to5. Starting with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, we will likely expect significant longevity and update support with future Pixel handsets.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The recent Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series already offer three OS upgrades alongside an additional two years of security updates, making it a total of five years of updates, not to mention the feature drops Pixel devices receive in between. On the other hand, Samsung has promised four years of OS upgrades for the Galaxy S21 series and newer.

9to5 further notes that Google wants to control how the custom-made SoCs perform in the long run. The upcoming Tensor chip may help Google achieve better support, and with reports claiming the search giant is working on a custom in-house chipset (possibly the Tensor G5 slated for 2025 release), it wants to have control of both the hardware and software that blends together for improved longevity.

It is the same approach Apple does with its iPhones through A-series chips; the company has provided many years of OS updates, even providing security updates for eight-year-old iPhone models.

It's not clear how many OS upgrades we might expect from Google or if the company plans to additionally increase the overall update support. According to 9to5, Google might aim for at least five years of OS upgrades, with the upcoming Pixel beating Samsung's claim with a year more and inching closer to Apple's iPhones.