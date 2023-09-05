Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro tipped to launch at the end of September

What you need to know

Xiaomi 13T series launch date tipped to be released in Berlin this month.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro and the Xiaomi 13T will likely carry identical designs and some similar specs.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro will likely be powered by Dimensity 9200+ SoC, and the standard model by Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next set of smartphones this month. The devices allegedly include the Xiaomi 13T and the Xiaomi 13T Pro. They come as the successor models to last year's Xiaomi 12T series and a half-step up from the Xiaomi 13.

According to the tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the alleged launch date of the event is September 26, and it will be held in Berlin. The tipster further notes that we can expect the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro devices to launch at the event. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is yet to announce the devices' launch officially.

Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro launching in Europe on 26 September, 2023.
#Xiaomi #Xiaomi13T #Xiaomi13TPro

Rumors and expectations from these devices have been circulating online for a while now. Some of those rumors come from another tipster, Sudhanshu Ambhore, who shared some interesting details on the Xiaomi 13T alongside the renders.

Ambhore implies that the company will launch two versions of the Xiaomi 13T: one including Leica-powered cameras, as seen on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, and one without the branding. However, according to the tipster, the phones will be identical. The supposed renders shared by Ambhore also reveal as much.

Xiaomi 13T will be launched in 2 versions: one with Leica branding and the other without Leica branding. Specifications of both phones are exactly the same. While some regions will receive the Leica-branded version, others will not.
Renders of both versions:

Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar corroborates the rumor, revealing the expected specifications of the Xiaomi 13T and the 13T Pro, which appear primarily identical except for some key parameters.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro will likely sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate. Underneath, the device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and a 5000mAh battery capacity with support for 120W fast charging. For optics, the 13T Pro will equip a 50MP OIS primary camera aided by a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto sensor. The rear cameras are confirmed to get Leica optics, at least for select regions.

Xiaomi 13T Pro 5G
- 6.67" 1.5K OLED, 144Hz
- MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC
- 50MP (OIS) + 13MP UW + 50MP Tele
- Android 13, MIUI 14
- IP68 rating
- in-display fingerprint
- Leica optics
- 5,000mAh battery, 120W Charging

The other highlights of the Pro model comprise an IP68 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Android 13 out-of-the-box with MIUI 14 running on top.

Another X post from Brar has indicated the specifications of the Xiaomi 13T. The key difference from the Pro is the Dimensity 8200 Ultra and support for only 67W fast charging while the battery capacity remains the same as the Pro model. The Xiaomi 13T device is believed to have a 20MP selfie shooter, stereo speakers, and HiRes audio, likely to carry on to the Pro model.