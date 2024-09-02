The Pixel Watch 3's Nest Cam streaming is coming to more Wear OS watches

What you need to know

The Pixel Watch 3’s live Nest Cam streaming feature lets you view live camera feeds directly on your watch, even if your phone is away.

Right now, it’s only for the Pixel Watch 3, but Google plans to expand it to older Pixel Watches and other Wear OS devices soon.

The feature works with Nest cameras or doorbells from 2021 and newer, connected to the Google Home app, and requires Wear OS 1.4 or higher.

Google just introduced a new feature for the Pixel Watch 3 that lets you check out live streams from Nest cameras right on your watch. It’s a convenient way to keep an eye on things, even if your phone is not nearby.

For now, though, this feature is only available on the Pixel Watch 3, but Google plans to roll it out to older Pixel Watches and other Wear OS devices soon (via 9to5Google). The company hasn't given a specific date yet.

This integration also lets users get instant notifications on their watch, so they can view live camera feeds. They can also take quick actions like starting a two-way chat or sending preset responses.

Once configured, users can quickly access live video from their doorbells and cameras. Just tap the Camera tile, select your camera, and the live stream starts. Swipe left or right to move the view, and double-tap to zoom in.

Additionally, there’s a hamburger menu at the bottom of the screen that lets you access "Quick Replies" or start a two-way talk. When you begin a two-way conversation, the camera will chime, alerting the person on the other side that they're being watched and a chat is about to begin. To end the conversation, just tap the mic icon on your watch.

Google’s decision to make live Nest Cam streaming available on other Wear OS devices is a smart move. It means the feature will be accessible to a lot more people, not just Pixel Watch users, which should help more folks adopt and use Nest Cam products.

Google’s support page says the feature only works with Nest cameras or doorbells from 2021 onward that are connected to the Google Home app. Plus, you’ll need Wear OS 1.4 or higher on your watch for it to work smoothly.

This decision encourages a more flexible setup, letting users choose devices that work best for them without being stuck with just one platform.