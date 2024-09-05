The Honor Magic V3 is trying to redefine what a foldable can be

What you need to know

Honor introduces its latest foldable, which measures 9.2mm in thickness when folded.

In comparison, the rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1mm in thickness.

The Magic V3 sports a 6.43-inch external screen and a 7.92-inch foldable screen.

Honor finally introduced its much-anticipated foldable smartphone, the Magic V3, at the IFA 2024 event in Berlin. In addition to its thinnest inward-folding phone, the company has announced several other products, including the Honor Magic Pad 2, Watch 5, and MagicBook Art 14.

The Magic V3 is aiming for the title of the world's thinnest book-style foldable phone. When folded, it’s just 9.2mm thick and weighs about 226 grams. For comparison, the rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes in at 12.1mm and 239 grams. Honor credits this impressive slim-down to 19 new materials and 114 microstructures packed into the design.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor)

In a press release, Honor further notes that the handset's back cover is also shrunk using Special Fiber, which notably enhances impact resistance 40 times over the other foldable phones on the market. The hinge is promised with up to 500,000 folding cycles.

The Magic V3 features a 7.92-inch foldable screen inside and a 6.43-inch cover screen outside. Both displays come with 4320Hz ultra-high-frequency PWM dimming tech for smoother visuals. Under the hood, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, stepping up from the Magic V2.

Keeping the lights on both displays is a 5150mAh battery capacity that supports Honor's 66W fast charging alongside 50W wireless charging as well. The foldable uses a giant circular module on the rear featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 40MP ultra-wide sensor for optics. The device also hosts AI-enabled photography features like "HONOR AI Motion Sensing for Lightning-fast shots, and the HONOR AI Portrait Engine for portrait enhancement."

The Honor Magic V3 comes in Reddish Brown, Green, and Black colorways.

Honor Magic Pad 2

(Image credit: Honor)

The Honor Magic Pad 2 is yet another slim-form-factor device that falls under the Android tablets segment. It weighs 555 grams and measures only 5.8mm in thickness. It has a 12.3-inch giant display with a 144Hz refresh rate and supports high-frequency PWM dimming, just like the foldable phone. The tablet comes in Emerald Green, Starry Grey, and White color options.

Underneath, the device runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, paired with a hefty 10,050mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. It ships with MagicOS 8.0 and comes with cool AI tricks, like the Magic Portal feature, which predicts what you need and lets you create schedules or manage tasks with just a long press and drag.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor)

Honor Watch 5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor)

At IFA this year, Honor also introduced the Watch 5. It has a 1.85-inch AMOLED square display, a resolution of 450 x 390 pixels, and 322ppi. It measures 11mm in thickness and weighs around 35 grams. There is also a rotatable button on the right through which users can navigate across the interface. The Watch 5 is available in Black, Gold, and Green color variants.

The smartwatch's 480mAh battery capacity promises a 15-day battery life on a single charge. It also features health features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and an AccuTrack positioning system for GPS accuracy.

Honor has yet to share the pricing and availability of these devices.

Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Honor Magic V3 starts at £1,699, with the 12GB+512GB model going for €1,999. You can grab it from Honor UK’s website starting September 5. Meanwhile, the Magic Pad 2 will set you back £499 and is also available from September 5. Pricing for the Honor Watch 5 and other regional details will be announced soon.