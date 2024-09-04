Google's latest security patch fixes a couple of key problems for Pixel owners

What you need to know

Google has started rolling out its September 2024 security patch to Pixel devices ranging from the Pixel 6 series to the latest Pixel 9.

The light patch solves the extreme Pixel vulnerability caused by a Verizon demo app and a Wi-Fi issue for the Pixel 9 series.

The vulnerability could've exposed Pixel devices to malware and spyware viruses.

September is off to a fast start for Google as the company has started rolling out its monthly security update.

Despite a light September 2024 security update, Google is fixing two crucial problems with its Pixel lineup. According to the patch notes, the patch is rolling out for the Pixel 6 series as version AP2A.240905.003.F1. The Pixel 7, Pixel 8, the O.G. Fold, and the Pixel Tablet will see version AP2A.240905.003 while the 8a sees an A1 tacked onto the end.

Pixel 9 users will find firmware version AD1A.240905.004.

While this patch brings the usual security improvements, one major fix involves the removal of a "third-party APK to address security vulnerability." This is a major issue, as Google states the security flaw affected its entire past-gen line of devices. The devices this fix is for involve the Pixel 6 series up to the Pixel 8.

The Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet were also affected and rectified.

Google's final fix involves an odd Wi-Fi problem. The changelog details that the fix should correct Wi-Fi "stability and performance." These were issues that Pixel 9 series users may have noticed as their devices arrived.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The post states the update is for all Android 14 devices and will roll out "in phases." Everyone won't see the patch simultaneously as Google delivers it per device and carrier.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regarding the Pixel vulnerability, it was discovered in mid-August that a pre-loaded Verizon demo app contained a file that could expose a user's device to MITM (man-in-the-middle) attacks. The only saving grace is that the app (and the file by extension) remained dormant on Pixel phones unless they were specifically enabled and granted permissions.

The Showcase.apk file was the culprit, which could've given outside threats a way to "virtually inject" malware and spyware onto your Pixel phone.

With the Pixel 9's Wi-Fi problem seemingly squared away, there's still nothing further about the unlocked bootloader issues. Pixel 9 users quickly discovered that unlocking the bootloader breaks many of the new AI-powered features. Rooting the device caused similar problems. Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, and the Pixel Weather app stopped working and displayed error messages.

The only way to get things working again would be to lock and unroot the device in question. It's an unfortunate development as unlocking the bootloader can bring a lot of good to users who desire it.