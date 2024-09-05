Govee’s Curtain Lights 2 are here to turn your home decor dreams into reality

What you need to know

Govee has launched its new Curtain Lights 2, which takes its "refined lighting display" further with 520 light beads, stronger computing power, and 10 canvas layers.

The device features "AI Lighting Bot" and the ability for users to upload a custom image or GIF to display on the Curtain Lights 2.

The Govee Curtain Lights 2 can be purchased as a single pack for $149, a double pack for $259, or a triple pack for $399.

Govee today unveiled a new set of smart curtains that promise to elevate your home to a whole new level of fancy.

In a press release, Govee boasts that the second-gen Curtain Lights come with a "refined lighting display" thanks to enhanced computing power and storage. The big win here is improved GIF performance, with "richer" and more detailed patterns plus an expanded 10 canvas layers.

The device features a new chip and 520 light beads. Govee also offers two-pack and three-pack options so you can really amp up your colorful displays.

Taking the Curtain Lights 2's enriched experience even further is its improved DIY effects.

The company promises an easier setup with a streamlined customization section. There’s a DIY material library with Govee’s own elements to jazz up your Curtain Lights 2, or you can upload your own photos or GIFs and see them come to life.

Another new addition for the Curtain Lights 2 is Govee's first steps into AI via the "AI Lighting Bot." The company states this lets consumers utilize its voice commands alongside a text-based option to control the device. Not only can users control the Curtain Lights 2, but they can also "create" new designs and patterns using this AI tool.

The AI can aid in creating "static lighting effects." However, Govee informs that the "gif/dynamic lighting effect is coming soon." The company adds that the Curtain Lights 2 is fully compatible with DreamView for a "fully immersive experience."

(Image credit: Govee)

Installation is a breeze with the Curtain Lights 2, which can be used indoors or outdoors. Both the lights and control box have an IP65 waterproof rating. Govee has also thrown in hooks, adhesives, tape, and installation strips to help you set it up anywhere around the house.

Matter support is another aspect of the Curtain Lights 2 that separates it from the original model. Now, users can pair the device with other ecosystems like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. To make pairing seamless, users can scan the provided QR code to get started on their network.

Those interested in the Govee Curtain Lights 2 can pick it up in a single pack for $149. Its double pack starts at $259 while the triple pack sits at $399.