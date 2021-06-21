There's quite a selection of Wear OS devices in the best Android smartwatch Prime Day deals, and we definitely encourage you to take a gander at the variety. That said, there's one smartwatch deal that we feel is too good to pass up out of all the Prime Deals, and that's the Fossil Gen 5e.
When the Gen 5e launched in 2020, it was a hard sell at $250, especially when the Fossil Gen 5 cost nearly the same but with better specs. That said, Prime Day has brought the Gen 5e to its lowest price point at just $134, making it quite a worthy investment for anyone looking for one of the best Android smartwatches in Google's own ecosystem.
Fossil is known for making some of the best Wear OS watches on the market thanks to its focus on providing a clean software experience and great design, something the Gen 5e doesn't deviate from. It looks a lot like its predecessor, and in many ways, they're largely the same. They're both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100, and while that may be an older chip, it holds up well on Fossil smartwatches.
There's always the consideration that it won't get the upcoming version of Wear OS, but Fossil does a great job supporting its smartwatches.
As someone who uses the slightly older Fossil Gen 5 as a daily driver, I must say I'm still impressed with how well it handles Wear OS. The Gen 5e only features half the storage and no built-in GPS, so that may be a dealbreaker for some, but you'll still get the best that both Fossil and Wear OS have to offer thanks to the 1GB of RAM and access to Google apps and services like Google Assistant. And it features much of what you'd expect from a good smartwatch, including a heart rate monitor, mobile payment support with Google Pay, smartphone notifications, 3ATM water resistance, and an always-on AMOLED display.
At its original price, the Gen 5e wasn't really a smartwatch to consider buying. But at more than $100 off, you shouldn't sleep on this Prime Day deal. Of course, if you want to splurge on extra features, you can always pick up the most powerful Wear OS smartwatch at a great Prime Day deal.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
15 best Prime Day Chromebook deals: These discounts won't last long
This year Chromebook deals are going to look a little different than Prime Days past, but there's still deals to be had if you know where and how to look. Your next laptop is waiting for you in this roundup.
20 best Prime Day Android phone deals: Upgrade your phone for LESS
Prime Day and Android phones go hand-in-hand. Here are the best deals and discounts you need to know about if you're in the market for a new handset.
18 best Prime Day wireless earbud deals: These discounts sound GREAT
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2021 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!