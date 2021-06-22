This Prime Day deal is going to get you, in my opinion, one of Amazon's most underrated products — the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet. Making this deal even sweeter is the fact that you aren't just getting the tablet that usually sells for $140 alone, but it comes with a carrying case and kid's headphones for $122 altogether! I just got back from a 2,000+ mile road trip with my family that includes 8 and 5-year-old boys, and had it not been for their Fire Kids tablets, it would have felt more like 4,000 miles.

Fire HD 8 Kids Essential Bundle Snag a carrying case, kid's headphones, and a great all-around kids tablet with this deal. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet comes with a kid-proof case, a two-year worry-free warranty, and Amazon Kids+ for less than the tablet alone! $122 at Amazon

Amazon's Kids Fire tablets are always at the top of the best Android tablet for kids charts, and there is a long list of reasons why that is, with the Fire HD 8 Kids being one of our favorites. Amazon does a fantastic job of taking its already great Fire HD 8 for adults and adds layers of protection and software, making it perfect for kids. I got my 5-year-old the Fire HD 8 Kids because it's not too big for him to handle, thanks to the 8" HD display. With the 2GB RAM and a quad-core processor, the tablet has enough power to grow with him for a few years. There's 32GB of built-in storage for downloading movies and shows for offline viewings, like on those road trips, but if you need additional space, you can slot in an excellent microSD card for Fire tablets up to 1TB extra storage.