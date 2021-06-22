This Prime Day deal is going to get you, in my opinion, one of Amazon's most underrated products — the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet. Making this deal even sweeter is the fact that you aren't just getting the tablet that usually sells for $140 alone, but it comes with a carrying case and kid's headphones for $122 altogether! I just got back from a 2,000+ mile road trip with my family that includes 8 and 5-year-old boys, and had it not been for their Fire Kids tablets, it would have felt more like 4,000 miles.
Amazon's Kids Fire tablets are always at the top of the best Android tablet for kids charts, and there is a long list of reasons why that is, with the Fire HD 8 Kids being one of our favorites. Amazon does a fantastic job of taking its already great Fire HD 8 for adults and adds layers of protection and software, making it perfect for kids.
I got my 5-year-old the Fire HD 8 Kids because it's not too big for him to handle, thanks to the 8" HD display. With the 2GB RAM and a quad-core processor, the tablet has enough power to grow with him for a few years. There's 32GB of built-in storage for downloading movies and shows for offline viewings, like on those road trips, but if you need additional space, you can slot in an excellent microSD card for Fire tablets up to 1TB extra storage.
While the Fire HD 8 Kids is a fantastic device in itself, the cherry on top for making it the perfect tablet for kids is the software. Amazon has developed a massive library of content and industry-leading parental controls, all bundled into the Amazon Kids+ platform. For example, with parental controls, you can set the age range appropriate for your child to determine the content available to them from 20,000 movies, apps, and shows.
The controls also let you set time limits for usage, view that usage on the parental dashboard, and set goals for various educational requirements as you see fit. Your child will be able to browse the specialized interface to find content that ignites their imagination and keeps them entertained too!
This bundle comes with the BuddyPhones, some of the best kids headphones, that work as Bluetooth and wired headphones. Because they are designed for children, these headphones are durable and volume-limiting to 85dB for safe listening. Then you can keep all of it together in the included carrying case.
The Fire HD 8 Kids Essential Bundle gets you everything you need so that both you and your child can have a more pleasant summer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
