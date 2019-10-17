One of the best parts about Black Friday is that the sales literally take place all over, from online retail giants to little mom and pop shops in your local town. Years ago, everyone went to retail stores and spent the day bouncing from one place to the next to try and finish their holiday lists, but now you can do all the same shopping online. With one-day shipping on millions of items, huge discounts, Lightning deals, and more, Amazon should definitely be on your list of places to look for some of the best Black Friday deals.

When is Black Friday at Amazon? Black Friday technically is Friday, November 29, 2019 but in all reality, odds are that Amazon sales will kick off as early as November 1. The company is likely to launch some pre Black Friday deals in the run-up to the big shopping weekend. Amazon tends to run some sales that last longer periods of time, which we would expect the biggest set of deals to kick off on Sunday, November 24, with limited-time deals running much more frequently from Wednesday through the end of Cyber Monday. Do you need to be a Prime member for Black Friday at Amazon? Technically you don't, but in order to have the best experience you will want to be one. You can opt for a free 30-day trial or continue your existing monthly / yearly subscription in order to maximize your experience during the event. Amazon currently charges $12.95 per month, or $119 a year for Prime. It's not uncommon for Amazon to offer exclusive savings for Prime members. These are often on top of the discounts that are available to everyone, and only appear once you are signed into a Prime account. We've seen Amazon offer hundreds of dollars in extra discounts on select items before. In addition to potential extra savings, you may be able to even have your items delivered to you the same day. Amazon has expanded the cities that are eligible for free next-day delivery, so if you can't get it the same day you likely won't have to wait long at all. What's new for Black Friday 2019 at Amazon? The company recently hosted an event in which it announced a variety of new products, and luckily all of them are set to begin shipping before Black Friday takes place. If previous years are any indication, that means that all of the new stuff will be on sale at some pretty great prices, including things like the new Echo Dot with Clock, Amazon's first Echo Buds headphones, the Echo Studio, and the refreshed Fire Tablets. Amazon Black Friday Sales Ad Amazon doesn't do a traditional sales ad anymore, and instead the company does a press release ahead of the event which teases some of the deals. Unfortunately, Amazon keeps things pretty vague during the press release by only announcing things like "50-inch 4K TV for $200" or "Security Cameras for $100", etc. You have to wait until the sales actually go live to figure out which brand and model each one is. In addition, Amazon will ramp up its Deals of the Day ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, generally going from one to three deals per day up to around 20 at the peak times. These offerings will last for a 24 hour period each, from 12am PT to 11:59pm PT each day, and then a new set of deals rolls out. Generally there is enough stock on the items that go up for Deal of the Day sales that you don't have to worry about it selling out before the price drop ends, but we have seen some of them sell out within just a few hours, so it's always a good habit to check this daily in the morning. Amazon's own hardware will hit new all-time low prices

During big shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday, Amazon tends to go all out when it comes to discounting its own hardware. We usually see the best prices of the year at Black Friday, and many of the deals tend to kick off on the Sunday before so be on the lookout for those. This year, we anticipate all the new Echo hardware like the Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Studio, Echo Plus, etc will be discounted. Since the hardware will only be about a month old at that point, this will be one of the first times to save on most of it. If Amazon follows suit in what it's done in recent years, things like the Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Studio could be as much as 50% off. During Prime Day, Amazon slashed the Fire TV Stick to $15 and the 4K Version came in only a few bucks more. It would surprise us to see them go lower, but if Amazon really wanted to push them it could bundle a few months of HBO Now (as we've seen happen recently) with that $15 Fire TV Stick, which would be an incredible value. The 4K Stick is the one to go with these days, though, as more and more people continue to add 4K TVs inside their home. Amazon's Fire Tablets could drop to as low as just $20, which is cheaper than most of the terrible Android tablets that will be making their rounds on Black Friday. Amazon just announced an all-new Fire HD 10 tablet that has refreshed internals along with a USB-C port for charging. The device starts shipping at the end of October and it retails for $150. We'd anticipate that Amazon drops this down to somewhere between $100 and $110 for Black Friday, though. The Kindle lineup won't be left out, for those who still prefer a dedicated device to read on. There are a few new models available with various features, and we anticipate prices to hit as low as $40 on these. The all-new Kids Edition Kindle is coming out very soon, and Black Friday will probably bring the first discount to that as well. In the past year or two, Amazon has acquired a few brands that sell hardware as well, like Ring, Blink, and Eero. As we saw during Prime Day, these won't be excluded from the big price drops. Eero routers were all $100 off before, and now that there's a new one available we may even see bigger discounts. Ring products vary in price, but we've seen Amazon offer aggressive deals that made the entry-level Video Doorbell Camera just $79, and we can see that going even lower now. There's a more varied product lineup that includes a new Indoor Camera, Smart Lights, an Alarm System, and more. Finally, Blink cameras. These are generally up to 25% off throughout the year, but Black Friday is the time to shine for these. It;s likely we see upwards of 40% off on the lineup. What's Black Friday without some TV deals, right? When you think of Black Friday you probably already think of discounted TVs, and that will be no exception at Amazon. Whether you are looking for something like the Toshiba's Fire TV Edition or a 4K Samsung TV, or even LG's top of the line OLED, odds are you'll find it on sale. Now, Amazon doesn't carry every single model out there, and sometimes the deals aren't the best on the more expensive models, but if you are in the market for an entry to midrange set, there will be tons of options. One thing to consider when it comes to Black Friday TVs is that many manufacturers will be releasing models that are speicifc to the shopping event. This means that you may not be able to compare them or see reviews about them, because they are literally just available for this one weekend of the year. Often times they are very similar in features and performance to something already on the market, but you'll want to use your best judgement on purchasing a TV you've never heard of just because it's really cheap. Bluetooth headphones will be all the rage When it comes to Bluetooth headphones, there is no shortage of options available at Amazon. Regardless of whether you're looking for premium options like the Bose QC35II or Sony WH-1000XM3, the extremely convenient Apple AirPods, or just something more affordable from Anker, Aukey, Mpow or another brand, odds are Black Friday will bring some nice price drops across the board. Throughout the year, many of these go on sale at different times, but Black Friday tends to make all the discounts available at once, so there will be so many options to pick from. You'll want to do some research ahead of time to figure out what you may be looking for, whether it be over-ear or in-ear, truly wireless, or noise-canceling. We expect that price points will range from anywhere as low as $10 up to a few hundred. Fitness trackers will keep you fit for less Whether fitness is always on your mind or you're looking to make 2020 your year, a Fitbit can be really helpful in tracking your activity and progress. There are several different models in the Fitbit lineup now, with prices starting at just $70. We are anticipating the entry-level device, the Fitbit Inspire, will drop closer to $50, and its advanced smartwatch-like tracker, the Fitbit Versa, will hopefully get to around $150. Fitbit's entire lineup nails the basics of fitness tracking, like step count, activity logging, sleep trends, and more. Some of them offer advanced features like notifications for your phone, apps, and more. This year, Fitbit introduced a new premium service as well, which you could use some of the money you save on the hardware to offset the cost of it. Don't buy now, wait for Black Friday deals on Instant Pot

If somehow you aren't already an Instant Pot owner, let's change that on Black Friday. These big shopping events tend to bring annual lows to nearly the whole product lineup. While many of them offer similar features, there are some key differences to keep an eye out for when selecting the right Instant Pot for yourself. You'll want to pay attention to the size first, as they some in 3, 6, and 8 quart options. Additionally, some of them are 7-in-1 cookers, while others are up to 10-in-1, with the key difference being the inclusion of extra cooking options for things like cakes, etc. Another interesting option that's becoming more popular is Ninja's Foodi, which is very similar to an Instant Pot in that it can pressure cook and do what the Instant Pot does, but it also adds in the best features of an air fryer, all in one. We expect to see it drop in price as well during Black Friday. Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods and more will go for less Now that Amazon and Apple are friends again, there are going to be a whole lot of great deals coming up. We've already seen Amazon offer discounts on the newest iPad models, the Series 5 Apple Watch, and more before the devices were even launched. If we had to guess, we'd be willing to say that the Apple Watch Series 3 will likely start at $179 during the holiday season, and the new iPad may even make its way down to just $299. As for things like the iPad Pro, it's possible that Amazon beats the previous low starting price of $625, which would make these things instant purchases. The new Apple Watch will probably be up to $50 off, and accessories will be available for your facorite iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and more at steep discounts. We expect great deals on Xbox, PlayStation, & Nintendo Switch Video game consoles are always a big seller during the holidays, and that's largely related to the number of discounts and bundles that become available. If you're in the market for some new hardware, or want to dabble with another platform, Black Friday is a great time to make the purchase. This year we have a revamped Nintendo Switch with longer battery life, a Nintendo Switch Lite, an all-digital Xbox One, but nothing new from Sony. This means that we are likely to see new all-time low prices on many of the consoles, and some great bundles to match. There will likely be bundles that offer additional controllers, free games, free online gameplay access, and more. These vary by retailer, and sometimes availability is limited so be sure to check as soon as the ads come out to know where you want to buy from. Not only will consoles themself be on sale, but also the games you play on them and devices you can connect to them. Older games will probably drop down to as little as $5 or $10 at various retailers, and newer games may get up to $20 in discounts. Controllers, hard drives, mice, keyboards, and more will also be on sale from lots of different brands. Finally, the online subscriptions needed to play your favorite game with a friend will likely be available for less. We see PlayStation live drop to $40 each year, and Microsoft will likely do a bundled promotion with its Xbox Live and Game Pass subscriptions. Can a discounted robot vacuum save me some time?