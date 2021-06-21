Father's day may have just passed, but for anyone still looking for that perfect gift for your dad, the Amazfit T-Rex is a great choice! This rugged smartwatch features a tough build, great battery life, and a large 1.3-inch display to make it easy to navigate. The T-Rex was already an affordable smartwatch, but thanks to Prime Day, it's even easier on the pocketbook, making it one of the best Android smartwatch deals on Prime Day!
The Amazfit T-Rex originally retails for $140, which is already a steal for such a well-rounded smartwatch. For Prime Day, this long-lasting smartwatch can be had for just $98, so it goes without saying that this is a must-have deal.
You may not have heard of Amazfit, but this isn't a smartwatch to sleep on. The T-Rex features a classic watch design with a rugged build, making it perfect for the outdoors and more active users, thanks to the MIL-STD 810G rating. Fitness enthusiasts can take advantage of the 14 professional workout modes, and built-in GPS can help you keep track of your runs without needing to bring a smartphone along. And of course, you'll be able to check call and notification alerts, and the T-Rex will work with both Android and iOS.
The best part about the Amazfit T-Rex? You'll hardly have to think about charging it, thanks to its 20-day battery life. That's a lot more than you'll find on some of the best Android smartwatches from the likes of Samsung or Fossil. If you're looking for a tough, long-lasting smartwatch that won't break the bank, this will be a good fit, especially as a gift.
The Amazfit T-Rex isn't the only smartwatch with impressive battery life. There are several Amazfit smartwatches with great Prime Day deals that you can check out now! From the Amazfit GTS 2 with its seven-day battery life to the Amazfit Bip S and its extensive 40-day lifespan, you can find more smartwatches below with discounts up to 40% off.
- : Amazfit GTR 2 (Classic) | Save 30% on Prime Day
- : Amazfit GTS 2 | Save 30% on Prime Day
- : Amazfit GTS | Save 40% on Prime Day
- : Amazfit Bip S | Save 30% on Prime Day
Amazfit GTR 2 (Classic) | Save 30% on Prime Day
The Amazfit GTR 2 (Classic) is a sleek smartwatch with impressive 14-day battery life. It features a gorgeous 1.39-inch display, 90 sports modes, and 3GB of storage to save music and playlists.
Amazfit GTS 2 | Save 30% on Prime Day
If you're a fan of the Apple Watch design, then the Amazfit GTR 2 is the smartwatch for you. It has a large 1.65-inch display and a seven-day battery life. It features 90 sports modes, 3GB of storage for local music storage, and built-in support for Amazon Alexa.
Amazfit GTS | Save 40% on Prime Day
Even with the Amazfit GTS 2 on the market, the original is still a good buy, especially with this deep Prime Day discount. It has a large 1.65-inch display and doubles the battery life of the GTS 2 at 14 days.
Amazfit Bip S | Save 30% on Prime Day
The lightweight Amazfit Bip S is a great device for anyone looking for a long-lasting fitness smartwatch. It has a built-in GPS and a seriously impressive 40-day battery life. There are 10 built-in workout modes and 5ATM water resistance, so you can take it out on a swim without worry.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
