The Amazfit T-Rex originally retails for $140, which is already a steal for such a well-rounded smartwatch. For Prime Day, this long-lasting smartwatch can be had for just $98, so it goes without saying that this is a must-have deal.

Father's day may have just passed, but for anyone still looking for that perfect gift for your dad, the Amazfit T-Rex is a great choice! This rugged smartwatch features a tough build, great battery life, and a large 1.3-inch display to make it easy to navigate. The T-Rex was already an affordable smartwatch, but thanks to Prime Day, it's even easier on the pocketbook, making it one of the best Android smartwatch deals on Prime Day !

The Amazfit T-Rex is one tough smartwatch that won't let you down. It sports a rugged design, a gorgeous screen, 20-day battery life, and more than 100 workout modes to help you stay healthy.

You may not have heard of Amazfit, but this isn't a smartwatch to sleep on. The T-Rex features a classic watch design with a rugged build, making it perfect for the outdoors and more active users, thanks to the MIL-STD 810G rating. Fitness enthusiasts can take advantage of the 14 professional workout modes, and built-in GPS can help you keep track of your runs without needing to bring a smartphone along. And of course, you'll be able to check call and notification alerts, and the T-Rex will work with both Android and iOS.

The best part about the Amazfit T-Rex? You'll hardly have to think about charging it, thanks to its 20-day battery life. That's a lot more than you'll find on some of the best Android smartwatches from the likes of Samsung or Fossil. If you're looking for a tough, long-lasting smartwatch that won't break the bank, this will be a good fit, especially as a gift.

The Amazfit T-Rex isn't the only smartwatch with impressive battery life. There are several Amazfit smartwatches with great Prime Day deals that you can check out now! From the Amazfit GTS 2 with its seven-day battery life to the Amazfit Bip S and its extensive 40-day lifespan, you can find more smartwatches below with discounts up to 40% off.

Amazfit GTR 2 (Classic) | Save 30% on Prime Day The Amazfit GTR 2 (Classic) is a sleek smartwatch with impressive 14-day battery life. It features a gorgeous 1.39-inch display, 90 sports modes, and 3GB of storage to save music and playlists. $140 at Amazon Amazfit GTS 2 | Save 30% on Prime Day If you're a fan of the Apple Watch design, then the Amazfit GTR 2 is the smartwatch for you. It has a large 1.65-inch display and a seven-day battery life. It features 90 sports modes, 3GB of storage for local music storage, and built-in support for Amazon Alexa. $126 at Amazon Amazfit GTS | Save 40% on Prime Day Even with the Amazfit GTS 2 on the market, the original is still a good buy, especially with this deep Prime Day discount. It has a large 1.65-inch display and doubles the battery life of the GTS 2 at 14 days. $72 at Amazon Amazfit Bip S | Save 30% on Prime Day The lightweight Amazfit Bip S is a great device for anyone looking for a long-lasting fitness smartwatch. It has a built-in GPS and a seriously impressive 40-day battery life. There are 10 built-in workout modes and 5ATM water resistance, so you can take it out on a swim without worry. $49 at Amazon