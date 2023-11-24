The Nexode 100W is the only GaN charger you'll ever need — and it's just $43 for Black Friday

UGREEN knows how to make really good chargers, and its Nexode series is among the best in this segment. While I like the 6-port Nexode 200W just for the sheer versatility on offer, it is also rather bulky, and designed for use at home. If you need a GaN charger that pulls double duty at home and on the road, you'll need to take a look at the Nexode 100W.

As the name suggests, the Nexode 100W is able to deliver up to 100W of power over the USB PD 3.0 protocol, making it ideal for charging phones and notebooks. You also get three USB-C ports and a USB-A port, so there's plenty of flexibility when it comes to charging several devices at once. The Nexode 100W usually retails for $74, but you can get your hands on it now for just $43 — a huge 41% discount.

The Nexode 100W has a small profile — for a charger with four ports — and its portability means you can easily throw it in a bag. Like all GaN chargers, you get the full 100W power budget when just one USB-C port is in use; if you use two USB-C ports at the same time, it goes down to 95W — 65W for one port and 35W for the other. That said, you still get the ability to charge up to four devices at once, and that's what makes the Nexode 100W such a good choice.

I've had the charger for over a year now, and I use it daily to charge phones and smartwatches. I have a few dozen chargers in the house, but I use the Nexode 100W for its reliability and consistent charging potential. So if you're looking to pick up a charger this Black Friday, the Nexode 100W at $43 should be at the top of your list. Oh, and if you're looking for USB-C cables, you'll be glad to know that UGREEN's 100W USB-C to USB-C cables are down to just $13 for a pack of two.