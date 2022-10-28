Best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro wireless chargers 2022
Officially, the Google Pixel 7 is rated 20W, and the Pixel 7 Pro is rated 23W for wireless charging. However, things are complicated because you need the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) to achieve peak wireless charging speeds for both phones. In order to achieve a speed of 10W, the wireless charger needs to have the EPP profile. You can stop scratching your head now because we've done the homework for you. These are the best wireless chargers for your Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Refuel your Pixel 7 and 7 Pro wirelessly
Staff Pick
Achieve the speediest charging possible on your Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro without having to worry about PD, QC, EPP, or any other specs with the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). It's expensive, but that's the price you'll have to pay for the fastest wireless charging experience on your Pixel.
Vetted by Google
iOttie's iON Wireless Duo consists of a 10W stand and a 5W pad side by side, providing extra space for another device to charge along with your Pixel. Google has certified this wireless charging concoction, so you can rest assured that it juices up both the Pixel 7 series phones at 10W wirelessly.
Minimalist pad
The Belkin BoostCharge 15W Pad has a small footprint, so it doesn't clutter up your desk or nightstand. Belkin assures users that the wireless charging pad supports EPP. Although you won't be able to harness that full 15W speed, it'll still deliver 10W to your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro.
Two's a crowd
Google has approved the 10W Mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad for use with Pixels. This pad accommodates two wireless charging devices at once. If you want your Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 7 to charge at 10W, you can't use both wireless charging coils at once. There's also a USB-A port to top up a third device with a cable.
Made by Google but cheaper
This last-gen Google Pixel Stand can top up your Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at 10W wirelessly. The older Pixel Stand is an affordable charging accessory now that the updated version has been out for a while.
Plug and play
Anker's 15W PowerWave II Pad is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, but it also has the Extended Power Profile that Pixel devices require. Since it comes with an AC adapter with a 5ft long cord, you don't need to buy anything else to refuel your Pixel 7 wirelessly.
Picking the right Pixel wireless charger
Recharging your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro with any charger can be confusing, and doing the job wirelessly is even more intimidating because of the Extended Power Profile (EPP) prerequisite. That's why we've gathered your best options in this roundup. If you want the fastest possible wireless charging speed for your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, only the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) can deliver. There is no other wireless charger out there that can push 20W or 23W to the Pixel 7 series wirelessly.
Budget shoppers might feel frustrated, but unfortunately, the only other wireless chargers available top up the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at a speed of 10W max. To add value, we suggest purchasing the iOttie iON Wireless Duo or the Mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad. Both chargers are certified by Google and feature two wireless charging spots so you can recharge your Pixel and one other device.
iOttie's iON Wireless Duo is cheaper, and it delivers 10W plus 5W wirelessly to both slots. On the other hand, the Mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad is rated 10W when taking both wireless charging coils into account. Ironically, it is the more expensive option and charges two devices slower. The benefit of going with Mophie is the inclusion of an extra USB-A port to charge another device via wired means.
After you're done picking a suitable wireless charger, be sure to pick an excellent case for your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. Even after ditching cables, you're likely to drop or scrape your Google phone at some point.
