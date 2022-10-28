Best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro wireless chargers 2022

Officially, the Google Pixel 7 is rated 20W, and the Pixel 7 Pro is rated 23W for wireless charging. However, things are complicated because you need the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) to achieve peak wireless charging speeds for both phones. In order to achieve a speed of 10W, the wireless charger needs to have the EPP profile. You can stop scratching your head now because we've done the homework for you. These are the best wireless chargers for your Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Refuel your Pixel 7 and 7 Pro wirelessly

Picking the right Pixel wireless charger

Recharging your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro with any charger can be confusing, and doing the job wirelessly is even more intimidating because of the Extended Power Profile (EPP) prerequisite. That's why we've gathered your best options in this roundup. If you want the fastest possible wireless charging speed for your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, only the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) can deliver. There is no other wireless charger out there that can push 20W or 23W to the Pixel 7 series wirelessly.

Budget shoppers might feel frustrated, but unfortunately, the only other wireless chargers available top up the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at a speed of 10W max. To add value, we suggest purchasing the iOttie iON Wireless Duo or the Mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad. Both chargers are certified by Google and feature two wireless charging spots so you can recharge your Pixel and one other device.

iOttie's iON Wireless Duo is cheaper, and it delivers 10W plus 5W wirelessly to both slots. On the other hand, the Mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad is rated 10W when taking both wireless charging coils into account. Ironically, it is the more expensive option and charges two devices slower. The benefit of going with Mophie is the inclusion of an extra USB-A port to charge another device via wired means.

After you're done picking a suitable wireless charger, be sure to pick an excellent case for your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. Even after ditching cables, you're likely to drop or scrape your Google phone at some point.