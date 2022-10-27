Best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro chargers 2022

Big-name brands like Google no longer offer chargers with their phones. Unfortunately, this means that you'll have to shell out some additional cash to grab a charging brick for your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. To make this an easy process, our roundup features the best and speediest chargers for your Pixel.

Fastest Pixel 7 and 7 Pro chargers

Lightning strikes with the right charger

Both the Google Pixel, 7 series phones support 30W wired charging. However, their wireless charging specs are slightly different — 20W for the Pixel 7 and 23W for the Pixel 7 Pro. If you want to harness the fastest charging speed on your Pixel, the charger in use needs to have the necessary power output or higher and the PPS fast charging profile. This applies whether you're topping up wirelessly or via a cable.

Google's own 30W brick is the optimal choice for most people. The Google 30W USB-C Charger can top up your Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at the highest compatible wired charging speeds. It also comes bundled with a Type-C cord sometimes, adding value.

If you prefer to use the same charger for all your gadgets and electronics, especially laptops, choose the Nekteck 65W USB-C GaN II PD 3.0 PPS Fast Charger. It has all the fast charging profiles needed to charge your Pixel or computer at the max possible wired speeds. Not to mention, Nekteck's 65W charger sports a tantalizingly affordable price tag.

For something on the go, consider your most common mode of transport. Those who prefer to drive will benefit from the Looptimo 30W Fast USB-C Car Charger. On the other hand, the Anker 733 Power Bank (GaNPrime PowerCore 65W) is a better fit for public transport users.

Whatever you purchase, be sure to grab an excellent USB-C cable to go with your Pixel charger. Even if you get a first-party wire with the Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, it isn't sturdy like a nylon-braided cord, nor is it long enough for a lot of folks.