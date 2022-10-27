Best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro chargers 2022
Gotta charge 'em up.
Big-name brands like Google no longer offer chargers with their phones. Unfortunately, this means that you'll have to shell out some additional cash to grab a charging brick for your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. To make this an easy process, our roundup features the best and speediest chargers for your Pixel.
Fastest Pixel 7 and 7 Pro chargers
Staff Pick
Google's own 30W USB-C Charger is reasonably priced and equipped with all you need to charge your Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. There's only one Type-C port here, but the price is decent even if you choose to get the bundle with the USB-C cable.
Max potential
Your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro won't charge at its top wireless charging speed with any other stand save for the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). We wish it had space for a secondary accessory, but it is what it is.
Budget buster
Baseus continues to impress us with its value-packed 30W Dual Port USB-C Wall Charger. This compact USB-C charger sports two ports: one Type-C and one Type-A. The prongs fold away to reduce the charger's footprint even further.
All the right protocols
Nekteck's 65W PD 3.0 PPS charger is equipped with all the right specs to fast charge your Pixel and beyond. When your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro's topped up, you can charge your Chromebook or laptop.
Go long
This PowerCombo 100W USB-C Charging Station combines the functionality of your average run-of-the-mill USB-C charger with a lengthy power strip. At the end of the 4.95ft extension cord, you will find two Type-C ports in addition to two USB-A ports and two AC outlets.
Double-edged sword
UGREEN offers two versions of its Nexode 100W USB-C Wall Charger. This dual-port baby is perfect for charging your Pixel 7 and another USB-C device side by side without compromising the charging speed. Plus, the folding prongs are travel-friendly.
Made for Google
iOttie and all other third-party wireless chargers cannot deliver the max wireless charging speeds supported by your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro. Still, this 10W stand is a good option since you get a secondary 5W pad on the side to wirelessly charge another device like the Pixel Buds Pro.
Made to last
Spigen's ArcStation Pro 30W Wall Charger uses clever technology to ensure your USB-C charger lasts a long, long time without damaging the devices it charges. This GaN charger sports a compact build with prongs that can fold. It also refuels your Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at the highest compatible speeds.
Colorful palette
Anker's delightful little 511 (Nano 3) GaN charger comes with folding prongs and you can choose from five beautiful shades. This Type-C brick charges your Pixel at 30W, doesn't cost much, and is unbelievably small in nature.
For your car
This dual-port Looptimo 30W Fast USB-C Car Charger has a USB-C port and a USB-A port for versatility. Looptimo's car charger supports both Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 so it can top up your Pixel 7 in a speedy fashion. You get a 3.3ft Type-C cable along with the charger itself.
Hybrid marvel
Anker's 733 Power Bank (GaNPrime PowerCore 65W) is a wonderful charging solution for your Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Not only does it have three ports and PPS charging support, but it also doubles as a 10,000mAh USB-C power bank when unplugged. Fast and portable? Yes, please!
Lightning strikes with the right charger
Both the Google Pixel, 7 series phones support 30W wired charging. However, their wireless charging specs are slightly different — 20W for the Pixel 7 and 23W for the Pixel 7 Pro. If you want to harness the fastest charging speed on your Pixel, the charger in use needs to have the necessary power output or higher and the PPS fast charging profile. This applies whether you're topping up wirelessly or via a cable.
Google's own 30W brick is the optimal choice for most people. The Google 30W USB-C Charger can top up your Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at the highest compatible wired charging speeds. It also comes bundled with a Type-C cord sometimes, adding value.
If you prefer to use the same charger for all your gadgets and electronics, especially laptops, choose the Nekteck 65W USB-C GaN II PD 3.0 PPS Fast Charger. It has all the fast charging profiles needed to charge your Pixel or computer at the max possible wired speeds. Not to mention, Nekteck's 65W charger sports a tantalizingly affordable price tag.
For something on the go, consider your most common mode of transport. Those who prefer to drive will benefit from the Looptimo 30W Fast USB-C Car Charger. On the other hand, the Anker 733 Power Bank (GaNPrime PowerCore 65W) is a better fit for public transport users.
Whatever you purchase, be sure to grab an excellent USB-C cable to go with your Pixel charger. Even if you get a first-party wire with the Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, it isn't sturdy like a nylon-braided cord, nor is it long enough for a lot of folks.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a contributing writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.