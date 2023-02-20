Best heavy duty cases for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 2023

Samsung built the Galaxy S23 Ultra to excel in a lot of areas, but rough use isn't one of them. Any one of these excellent heavy-duty cases can prepare your Samsung phone for the tough life. Some of these rugged covers even include features such as a kickstand or a built-in screen protector, so you get a lot of functionality out of them.

Suit up your S23 Ultra and prepare for battle

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

CaseBorne V by ArmadilloTek for S23 Ultra View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Purple, Black, Orange The CaseBorne V by ArmadilloTek for S23 Ultra is a tough cookie that can survive the roughest of falls and the harshest of shocks. This heavy-duty case comes with a lifetime warranty, which proves just how rugged it really is. From raised bezels and 20ft drop protection to kickstands and multi-layered defenses, this case has it all. VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid for Galaxy S23 Ultra View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black, Green The VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid case is a feat of genius. This handy rugged cover for the Galaxy S23 Ultra includes a kickstand, a hidden wallet compartment with four slots, and lots of robust protection against shocks and drops. UAG Pathfinder for Galaxy S23 Ultra Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: White, Silver, Green, Black UAG offers plenty of sturdy covers for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but the sleek Pathfinder model is the best one if you don't want an insanely chunky cover. Its compact nature doesn't reduce its strength to endure, as it can withstand drops from 16ft. Poetic Spartan for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Blue, Black, Green, Gunmetal, Orange Poetic's top-of-the-line Spartan case is the most durable S23 Ultra cover the brand makes. It uses a mix of hard PC plastic and metallic elements to reinforce the overall structure, bringing you military-grade drop protection. You get a built-in screen protector and stand as well. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Cream, Black, Green, Blue, Red SUPCASE has brought the age-old Unicorn Beetle Pro series to the S23 Ultra and we couldn't be happier. This heavy-duty number comes with military-grade drop protection and loads of extras. There's a stand on the back, a screen guard on the front, and even a holster attachment that clips on and off. i-Blason Cosmo Series for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Ocean, Amethyst, Blue Swirl, Flower Paint, Love Heart, Marble Pink i-Blason makes one of the few rugged bumper cases that doesn't interfere with the S23 Ultra's wireless charging. The Cosmo Series cover comes in three new designs in addition to the legacy patterns for the S23 series. You get a built-in screen guard, sturdy shock absorption from all angles, and 10ft drop protection.

Go big or go home

So, you've decided to get a heavy-duty case for your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. That's a bold move, considering the gigantic size of the device. Since the phone is a monolith in itself, you'll want to opt for slim tough cases to avoid stressing your hand.

On that front, the UAG Pathfinder does a fine job of bolstering your S23 Ultra without bulking it up. You get admirable ruggedness from such a sleek case, but it doesn't offer much of anything else.

If you want something built like a tank with a lifetime warranty to back that claim, get the CaseBorne V by ArmadilloTek for the S23 Ultra. This monstrous cover can take on the world on its own and it comes with a useful kickstand. There's no screen guard though. For that, consider Poetic, SUPCASE, or i-Blason. Alternatively, you can always get a separate screen protector for your S23 Ultra.