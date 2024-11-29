The ONLY Apple product Android users should buy is $95 off for Black Friday

I know what you're probably thinking — this is Android Central, why are we writing about AirPods Pro 2? Normally, we wouldn't be. But when an absolutely insane Black Friday deal is shaving $95 off the price of arguably the best pair of truly-wireless earbuds on the market, we have to talk about it. After all, the second-generation AirPods Pro have USB-C charging, best-in-class ANC, and work well with Android when paired with a few third-party apps.

Typically retailing for $249, the AirPods Pro 2 are now available for $154 at Walmart, and I think this is the one Apple product Android users should buy this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

AirPods Pro 2: $249 $154 at Walmart Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best-sounding TWS earbuds on either side of the walled garden. They feature best-in-class ANC and transparency mode, and work as regular Bluetooth headphones with Android phones. Plus, third-party apps restore iOS-exclusive functionality for Android users. Price comparison: Amazon - $153.99 | Target - $153.99 | Apple - $249

✅Recommended if: you're looking for TWS earbuds with superb sound quality and ANC; you want a reliable charging case with USB-C and a lanyard loop; you can live with using AirPods on an Android phone.



❌Skip this deal if: you want OS-level integration between your earbuds and your Android phone; you don't need ANC or advanced audio features.

I've extensively tested all the best TWS earbuds this year, including the AirPods Pro 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Before the latest Black Friday sales rolled around, I thought the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were the best bang-for-your-buck pair of truly-wireless (TWS) earbuds on the market — whether you're an iOS or Android users. However, now that the AirPods Pro 2 are around $150, Apple's earbuds are clearly a better value.

The great thing about AirPods Pro 2 is that when it comes down to it, they're just Bluetooth earbuds. I've used these earbuds with Pixels and Galaxys, plus phones from OnePlus and Nothing. All you have to do is hold down the pairing button on the back of AirPods Pro 2 and connect to the earbuds to your flagship Android phone. You only have to do this once; after that, AirPods Pro 2 connect automatically when you take them out of the case.

Nearly all of the Apple-exclusive AirPods Pro 2 features come to Android with the help of free apps on the Google Play Store. With capacitive stems, you can control ANC modes, volume, and playback directly from your earbuds. Best of all, AirPods really do have the best ANC quality of any in-ear headphones I've tested. At $154, I think even Android users should pick these up before time runs out on this deal.