I still love these Jabra wireless earbuds, and this Prime Day discount makes them so worth it

I'm not a big audio guy, but I've stuck with Jabra for years, and I love the Jabra Elite 8 Active. Despite the company bowing out of the consumer audio space, Jabra will still support its earbuds for some time, so it's still a great time to purchase its excellent earbuds, such as the Elite 8 Active, especially with this 35% Prime Day discount.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active retailed for $199 when they hit shelves in 2023. However, Prime Day brings them down by $70, meaning you're only paying $129 for an excellent pair of earbuds.

Jabra Elite 8 Active: $199 $129 at Amazon Last year's earbuds are this year's deal, and the Jabra Elite 8 Active bring some of the best value you can get from one of the top audio companies. These are packed with incredible sound and features that are hard to get for just $129, which is why you should act fast to grab these!

As someone who works out quite a bit, it's impertinent that I have earbuds that can handle all that activity. That's why I opt for the Elite 8 Active, because they have a durable design that protects them against submersion, saltwater, dust, and the like. I've accidentally put these through a couple of wash cycles and they still work just like they did when I first got them.

Plus, sound is great and ANC is superb, blocking out most of the gym sounds so I can stay focused on my workout. And battery life is so good that I rarely need to bring the charging case around with me.

✅Recommended if: You want a pair of good workout earbuds that won't break down under pressure and have good ANC.

❌Skip this deal if: You're uncomfortable with Jabra's exit from consumer earbuds or you just want the latest Elite 8 Active Gen 2.

I will say that despite having the first-generation version of these earbuds, I am extremely tempted to buy the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 even though there isn't a Prime Day sale. Not only do they have the same great sound, ANC, and battery life, but they also include Bluetooth LE Audio out of the box, and the smart case also includes LE Audio with L3C support. With this, the charging case can be plugged into a source and beam the audio to your earbuds, which is super helpful in places like airplanes—and given how much I travel, this is the biggest use case for me.

It's no wonder why these are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now.

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2: $229 at Amazon It's hard to make an already great pair of earbuds better, but Jabra figured it out by turning the case into a Bluetooth transmitter for those times when you can't connect the traditional way. Despite there not being a Prime Day sale on these, they might be well worth the splurge.

You might also want to take a look at the Jabra Elite 10 or Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2, both of which are the most premium models in Jabra's repertoire and come with even better quality audio, making them some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. In fact, we gave the Gen 2 a nearly perfect score because of their superb audio, improved spatial audio and head tracking, and incredibly comfortable fit.

Jabra Elite 10: $249 $179 at Amazon Jabra's top-end wireless earbuds take things up a notch by providing even better sound quality than the Elite 8 Active and some of the best ANC you can get. And now, you can snag these for less than $200, but only for a limited time!

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2: $279 at Amazon Just like the Elite 8 Active Gen 2, these earbuds come with a new Smart Case that does what most other wireless earbuds can't. For that alone, these earbuds are very much worth it, especially if you care about good audio quality and ANC.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Prime Day hub to stay up-to-date on the latest deals as they happen! The sales event won't last forever, so get them while you can!