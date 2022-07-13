Compact and loud, the waterproof Anker Soundcore 2 is just $30, and comes in four colors

Whether you’re kayaking in a lazy river, working in the garage, or just enjoying a picnic in the park, a good Bluetooth speaker can elevate your experience. With rich bass, stereo sound, and IPX7 protection against water and dirt, the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker can bring your favorite music or podcasts with you anywhere. Well, perhaps not the library. Grab an Anker Soundcore 2 in one of four colors for just $29.99, $10 off (opens in new tab), for Amazon Prime day.

The Soundcore 2 has 12 watts of power with a stereo speaker setup, which should deliver plenty of sound for outdoor listening. These speakers are also equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for improved range and quality over older generations.

Finally, if you want some more volume, you can link it with another Soundcore for double the power. That means you can get a couple for different parts of the house, but when it’s time to throw a party, you have all the power you need to hear the music all over the backyard.

You can get one in black, red, blue, or teal to match your kit, and easily keep track of whose speaker is whose if you buy one for multiple members of the family. They each come with a 5,200mAh rechargeable battery that can last for up to 24 hours of usage, so there’s a good chance it will last all weekend without needing a charge.

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore 2: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore Boost: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you like the Soundcore 2 but demand more power, the Soundcore Boost takes the total wattage up to 20. This extra power can help if you're using it in a noisy area or even have it strapped to the front of an ATV.

Our Soundcore 2 review found this speaker’s battery life to be impressive, lasting from Friday through Sunday on a charge. The sound quality was also impressive with deep bass that doesn’t get distorted like some lower-end speakers. That being said, the Soundcore Boost can deliver a bit more in terms of bass with its 20-watt stereo speaker setup.

