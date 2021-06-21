The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is an overachiever across the board, with top-tier specs for an Android flagship and a frankly bonkers rear camera array. And this Amazon Prime Day you can bag an unlocked S21 Ultra for $899, a saving of 25% off the list price. The Galaxy S21 Ultra debuted earlier in the year with a $1,199 price tag, easily making this one of the best Prime Day deals on an Android phone . This deal is for the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra with 128GB of storage in matte midnight black.

A big, beautiful display, all-day battery life, and the most impressive camera system in any smartphone make the S21 Ultra one of the top smartphones of 2021. This is the best unlocked price we've seen so far for Samsung's flagship.

But the real standout feature for the S21 Ultra is its camera setup. The rear module packs a second-generation 108MP sensor — one of the largest in any smartphone — alongside a capable ultrawide shooter and an impressive twin telephoto setup. The phone boasts two 10MP zoom cameras at both 3X and 10X, making it the very best phone camera out there for zoomed photography.

Samsung's standard-bearer for 2021 is one of the best Android phones , built around an impressively enormous 6.8-inch Quad HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also packs LTPO technology, meaning it can fire up to that full 120Hz of smoothness without draining your battery unnecessarily. In addition, the battery itself is a whopping 5,000mAh cell, so you're guaranteed plenty of juice even for long, busy days.

I've been using the Galaxy S21 Ultra as my daily driver for the past couple of months, and can attest to its photographic prowess. The S21 Ultra's quad camera system gives you unprecedented versatility when shooting photos or video, letting you capture everything from a 10X crop of distant terrain right back to an ultrawide landscape shot. For a quick example of the kind of range that gets you, check out this clip shot in the English countryside a few weeks back. (Likewise, it's probably the best squirrel camera I've ever used, for what that's worth.)

The large main sensor produces some of the best low-light shots possible from a smartphone today, while also giving you access to a dedicated 108MP mode for capturing an impressive level of detail in well-lit scenes. And, being a Samsung camera, you're well equipped with a full loadout of features including the new Single Shot mode, which captures a continuous stream of video and photos from all the rear cameras, then cuts them together into meaningful clips and shots.

Of course it also helps that the S21 Ultra is a great all-round flagship Android phone. Notable improvements from last year's S20 Ultra include a far superior ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that's much more reliable than its predecessor. And the sharp new design, incorporating the camera bump into the outer frame of the device, gives the S21 Ultra a slick and unique look.

If you want a phone that does everything really well, and destroys basically everything else in the photographic department — especially when it comes to zoom shots — you'll definitely want to take a look at the S21 Ultra for $300 off this Prime Day.

And if you're looking for a couple other great deals on smaller, cheaper Galaxy S21 devices, Amazon is dropping the Galaxy S21 to $600 and the Galaxy S21+ to just $750.

Samsung Galaxy S21 | $200 off at Amazon This fantastic Galaxy S21 deal means you can get the best hand-sized flagship from Samsung without having to choose between a great phone and a great price. With the fastest mobile processor, the best cameras, and the smoothest display, this is the phone to beat while still making one-handed use easy, thanks to its manageable size. $600 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21+ The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is 25% off for Prime Day, taking $250 off the normal price tag and making this the lowest price Amazon has ever had for the phone. Get the same excellent experience as the Galaxy S21, just with a larger screen, bigger battery, and a premium glass back. $750 at Amazon