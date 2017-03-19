Three colors shown by veteran leaker, alongside euro pricing for phones, desktop dock, 360 camera and new Gear VR.

Veteran leaker Evan Blass has kicked off what might otherwise have been a lazy Sunday with fresh revelations surrounding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. First, Blass gives us a closer look at three of the GS8's color options — "black sky, orchid grey and arctic silver."

Notably, all three of these colors feature the same black front face, an understandable move given the sheer number of sensors and other cutouts up top. (As we've previously seen in this leak of the gold version.) The "black sky" variant is the murdered-out black model we've seen in many other leaks, with its pitch-black anodized metal frame. Meanwhile the "arctic silver" model seems to be the version shown in one of the first live leaks back in January. And the grey model, as far as we can tell, is somewhere in between.

It's unclear how these colors — and others which have been rumored — will be split between various carriers and regions. Samsung has fielded a broad palette of colors in the past, but not all of them have had widespread availability.

Blass has also given us European pricing details for the two phones, along with the DeX desktop dock, the new Gear VR with motion controller and what will presumably be a new Gear 360 camera.

S8 - 799€

S8+ - 899€

DeX - 150€

GearVR - 129€

Gear360 - 229€ https://t.co/vVm6DRMkX5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 19, 2017

The prices for the phones are in line with earlier leaks, and pre-order listings (since pulled) from UK retailer MobileFun. As for U.S. prices, expect them to line up right around those same numbers (after tax), on account of the current near parity between the dollar and the euro.

Between the two new phones, rumored new facial recognition features, a new Gear VR and Gear 360, and that intriguing new desktop dock, the March 29 press conference in New York is shaping up to be a bumper event.