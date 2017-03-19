Three colors shown by veteran leaker, alongside euro pricing for phones, desktop dock, 360 camera and new Gear VR.
Veteran leaker Evan Blass has kicked off what might otherwise have been a lazy Sunday with fresh revelations surrounding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. First, Blass gives us a closer look at three of the GS8's color options — "black sky, orchid grey and arctic silver."
Notably, all three of these colors feature the same black front face, an understandable move given the sheer number of sensors and other cutouts up top. (As we've previously seen in this leak of the gold version.) The "black sky" variant is the murdered-out black model we've seen in many other leaks, with its pitch-black anodized metal frame. Meanwhile the "arctic silver" model seems to be the version shown in one of the first live leaks back in January. And the grey model, as far as we can tell, is somewhere in between.
It's unclear how these colors — and others which have been rumored — will be split between various carriers and regions. Samsung has fielded a broad palette of colors in the past, but not all of them have had widespread availability.
Blass has also given us European pricing details for the two phones, along with the DeX desktop dock, the new Gear VR with motion controller and what will presumably be a new Gear 360 camera.
S8 - 799€— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 19, 2017
S8+ - 899€
DeX - 150€
GearVR - 129€
Gear360 - 229€ https://t.co/vVm6DRMkX5
The prices for the phones are in line with earlier leaks, and pre-order listings (since pulled) from UK retailer MobileFun. As for U.S. prices, expect them to line up right around those same numbers (after tax), on account of the current near parity between the dollar and the euro.
Between the two new phones, rumored new facial recognition features, a new Gear VR and Gear 360, and that intriguing new desktop dock, the March 29 press conference in New York is shaping up to be a bumper event.
Reader comments
New Galaxy S8 leak reveals colors and pricing
Cheap
by 2020 we'll be paying 1000 for a phone
You mean 2017? Lol.
Why black face Samsung?
Go check the leak of the white version and you'll see why you Don't want it in any other colour ;)
More expensive than s7 and s7 edge at launch.... And black front coz of those ugly holes and sensors
Will see it in person and what price launched it India... Or iam gonna fly with G6
100 euros more than last year..
100€ more for what? A taller more unmanageable phone with the fingerprint scanner in the worst possible place? No, thanks.
I wanted to believe Samsung had entered the right path with the S6 and then the S7. But unfortunately it seems the S7 is the exception that confirms the rule about Samsung and their terrible phone designs. What a pity.
I do like that they're putting the black frame on the black version though. It's something they should have done in the S7 since the beginning (instead of just almost a year after launch).
Sooo get a s7 edge then why complain about the price ...I know cause you can ...But but why, just get a different phone
He has an S7......
So people are not allowed to voice their opinions now?
With this pricing Samsung phones will be the most expensive phones out there with a pretty hefty margin.
Nope. Apple still has them beat. Especially with this next one. Watch.
Yeah Apple pays Samsung for all the things they need for all their products
No actually iPhone and Pixel both are exactly the same pricing-wise, at least here in the UK.
The iPixels are a sales flop. So those don't really count.
And the iPhone sells to brainless iSheep, no one else. They're a really popular phone but they have a very niche, target audience.
The Galaxy S line has a wider audience. But with these prices, Samsung is setting itself to restrict it to Samsung fanboys.
You just did .....Voiced you opinion that is ^^^
Because we already pretty much knew these would be expensive. When you buy popular name brands, that's what you're going to get. Business 101.
Either pay to play of **** and get off the pot. You financially strapped clowns are a sad joke.
Gotta make up for the billions lost on the note 7😉
I already have an S7. And I have zero reasons to even consider the S8.
And that's exactly my point.
I've seen NO really good reasons so far as to why ANYONE should go and waste 800-900€ on an S8 when they can get an S7 for almost half that price.
This
Iris recognition is on the front of the phone. Worked great on the note 7 so I can only imagine it'll be better on the S8. Don't worry about the fingerprint scanner on the back
I've used Iris scanning on a phone before - the Lumia 950. It not only s*cks in any condition but good lighting - and I admittedly never even saw the Note 7 because, you know...boom - it's also amazingly unpractical. When I take my phone out of my pocket, I expect it to be unlocked by the time I look at it. Taking it out and then going around raising it to the front of my face is not an option.
Facial scanners are good as a secondary alternative for people who live in areas where there's snow or cold temperatures that require them to use gloves (which isn't my case, much to my dismay). But on a day to day basis, it's utterly unpractical.
So yeah. A fingerprint scanner on the back is pretty much a guarantee for me to never use it. And considering Samsung hasn't put back double-tap to wake and double-tap to sleep back on their phones, it would end up being a deal breaker.
I hate to use a phone without double-tap. But with a fingerprint on the front, ok...I can live with it. Without any of the two? No, thanks.
It's a pitty you just can't reup for the best handset in 2017 made by Samsung on the Android platform.
People like you always make excuses when you can't afford something that's better than what you already have.
Samsung will be fine without your purchase one more available for someone who has no issue spending for the best.
I'll just go to D Brands and fix that front facing black face on my silver S8 plus. Problem solved.
Love them all haha and the all black front yyyyyyes sir . Those that are complaining about the price . Pass ..On the s8 and keep it moving. This is a big boy phone for big boy wallets just that simple Samsung release the Kraken.......Murdered out black
Okay.
A smartphone for big boy wallets...dafuq??? You "big boys" must have some pitiful wallets if a smartphone can be considered a big boy purchase. What a joke...
sammy will continue to push the price envolope up as long as people will pay. 1,000 for the s8+ when most of these gimmicks will probably be dropped within the next years s9... trying to unlock the screen while putting my finger on the camera lens for the 100th time won't happen because i'll take a pass on this machine and enjoy my half price 6" mate 9....
Got to love choices
It was rumored that S7 Note customers would be treated with a 50% discount on the Note 7 equivalent, is that still true?
I really so want a unit with the S-Pen. But, I can't afford the upgrade, while I'm still paying for the S7 Edge that replaced my Note 7.
Why is everyone complaining about the FP sensor?!?! Dear lord, has no one heard of SmartLock?
They have buuuut they love to complain anyway .Iris scanner and face scanner to the rescue. If your at home are work set your phone to auto unlock it works
Still not feeling it.
Will have to see it IRL.
Overpriced
This is everything I wanted in a Galaxy. Win.
Been holding out for s8. Still rocking an s5.
Wish i could play in the big leagues with the ballers on this one. Too rich for my tiny wallet. Hopefully this means i can find an S7 Edge in the 3's..
Does anyone have any thoughts on whether a Spen would conceivably work on S8+ (either version + has bigger screen). Obviously the software wouldn't be there I'm guessing but what about a possible rom from a previous note or something. I know it wouldn't have a holder for the stylus or anything, but curious about this. With a screen size that big I don't see why Samsung didn't just make it a note and release both at the same time. At this point why not.
So that converts to £700 in GBP for the regular S8. Damn! That's a massive price hike from last year when I got my Galaxy S7 for £570 on launch day. 23% higher price. I guess it's still competitive as the base iPhone and Pixel go for £700 too but still...
All OnePlus needs with the OnePlus 4 is to have a camera that's better than the Galaxy S7 to become a real interesting player but considering that the OnePlus 3T camera is still behind the Galaxy S6 camera, I don't see that happening.
The 32gb iPhone 7 is €779 on the Irish Apple website and £599 on their UK website. I am guessing the regular G8 will come in at about £625. Still a lot of money for a phone that will be lucky to get updates for more than two years.
I wouldn't do that sort of conversion if I were you. Yeah, it may be around the 700's but it might go up. Samsung might do what many other companies are doing and put a Brexit-Tax over the already hefty price to "punish" the Brits for daring to want to jump out of a sinking ship.
What a lame color selection! Not everyone wants black or grey. Sensors too visible up front? Who cares just give the option. Also with these leaks all we see pretty much is the wallpapers!
I'll wait for the Note 8. Looks like a dandy device thus far
If this and the G6 prices are true here in the UK then the S8 will be £6 cheaper than the G6, just shows how much LG are ripping UK customers off.
Can't believe it but this is going to be the very first Galaxy S that I'm going to pass.
This phone just seems like a downgrade from the S7 Edge.
How?
Same here, also the first Galaxy from the whole series I've no intention of buying. It's just stepped away too much from why I always loved the Galaxy. I want the choice of a non-Edge Galaxy S there and I definitely don't want the fingerprint sensor right next to the camera where I'm guaranteed to prod the camera more than the fingerprint sensor. I want it on the front so I can open my phone easily if it's flat on a table or in my windscreen mount in my van and car. I'm leaning more toward the LG G6. It still has a fingerprint sensor on the back but Knock On (Double tap to wake) negates that issue for me instantly. It also comes in non-edge and has a good always on display (not as good as the Galaxy due to having an LCD screen and not amoled). Plus the cameras on the LG are amazing and if the call quality is as good as the G5 then it'll be equally the best I've ever heard on any phone.
You just need to save a buck the LG G6 is the Government cheese handset the handset that only sells if freebies are involved.
2016 specs in 2017. 2015 design wannabe Note5 or S6 copied design in 2017.
LG is and always will be low grade.
I don't need to save anything. Money for tech is no issue for me whatsover. I'll buy whatever phone I like the best and what features best suit ME. I swap phones every 2-3 months anyway so with these 2 coming out around the same time I'll choose between the Lg G6 and the Galaxy S8. You think it's low grade but hey you're wrong
Whatever happened to good ol fashion U.S. pricing?? I still haven't seen an article with U.S. prices.. so that being said what's the prices here in the states?
Loved, just loved my murdered out Note 7. Best color ever!