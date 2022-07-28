Best smartwatches for students 2022

Any student, whether they're a meticulous planner or procrastinator, needs help keeping track of their schedule. When you're rushing to class or need to check something during a no-screens class, a smartwatch is your best option.

We've chosen the best smartwatches for students for any grade level, from college down to elementary and from premium to budget models, so you find what you need.

Go back to school in style with one of the best smartwatches for students

These smartwatches will work for any student, from kids to adults

Choosing the best smartwatch for the young student in your life (or yourself) depends on a variety of factors. If you want an uncompromised experience that any adult would enjoy, our two favorite smartwatches by far are the Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7, depending on whether you own an Android phone or iPhone.

WatchOS arguably has the best wearable software experience available today, but Samsung's Wear OS 3 spin-off of Google's software comes in a close second. In either case, they'll help you stay apprised of any upcoming deadlines and important emails.

In general, students like the same features that anyone else would, varying from person to person. Jocks will prefer a fitness smartwatch that gives them a way to closely track their progress — especially if they go from structured high school sports to training themselves in college.

In that case, something like the Fitbit Versa 3 would fit perfectly. But on the other end of the spectrum, some students will care more about form over function, making something like the Fossil Gen 6 or Garmin Lily the better choice.

Finally, you may specifically want a kid's smartwatch that works independently so you don't have to buy them a smartphone, too. In that case, you'll find several options, starting with Gabb Watch and the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3. The former focuses on communication, the latter on fitness, so you can tailor your purchase to what your kid would enjoy.