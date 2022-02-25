Belkin is a great brand, and I love how this charger stand helps ensure that a device is held exactly where it needs to be in landscape orientation due to how the side supports bump out from the pad. It charges Samsung and Pixel phones at 10W and iPhones at 7.5W.

Ampere's Unravel is one of the more unique wireless chargers out there, allowing you to charge three devices when laid out flat. You can also prop up one device while wirelessly charging it or take up the least space while folding it up accordion style.

Samsung refreshed its wireless charging pad during the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, and I'm in love with that sweet, sleek style. This is a 10W wireless charger tailored specifically to Samsung's ecosystem of devices, dimming the LED indicator according to your phone's time and settings.

This wireless charger can charge your phone on the go at up to 18W with Power Delivery wired charging. I love it because I can still wirelessly charge at 10W with this phone-sized bank when I forget the cables.

These luxury chargers are covered with fabric and a non-slip texture, and they come in a variety of fun colors and patterns. This charger supports EPP for up to 10W charging, as well as 7.5W/5W standards.

Once you pair this dual wireless charging pad with a 45W Power Delivery wall charger, you can charge two Pixels at 15W and plug into the USB-A port to charge a Galaxy Watch, a power bank, or even an Apple Watch. The fabric feels sublime and ages gracefully.

With the EPP protocol for charging the Pixel 4 — and most other Android phones — at 10W, iOttie combines the most popular car mount on the market with a reliable Qi charging pad so you can top up your phone's power as you drive.

This unassuming charger is sleek but has just enough non-slip textures on the top and bottom to keep it from sliding around. The LED indicator is also gentle enough to not keep you up at night. It also supports 15W charging for the newest Pixels.

Spigen's convertible Qi charger can either lie flat like a standard charging pad or unfold into a stand, propping up your device while you work on the computer or eat a midnight snack. It doesn't like Power Delivery input, but QC chargers are still cheap and plentiful.

Belkin sells flat pads and stands with speeds from 7.5W to this 15W beauty, which is available in black or white. The outer edge has non-stick pads to keep your phone in place, and it comes with an AC adapter so you can skip the QC/PD confusion.

iOttie is better known for its car mounts, but it actually makes the best current Pixel stand on the market — yes, even better than Google's. The 15W EPP coils on the stand will charge your phone up to 15W, while the 5W pad beside it perfectly fits your Pixel Buds or other wireless earbuds. But, be mindful, only Dark Grey is 15W and Made for Google.

This Qi charger can output 15W for the few devices that support it right now, plus 10W/7.5W/5W for everyone else as needed, from Samsung to Apple and beyond. It's got a sleek look and takes Power Delivery or Qualcomm QuickCharge wall adapters.

The best wireless chargers are a bit of a dream, breaking you out of the old rut of having to plug in your phone every time to sit down to work or sleep. Ditch your cables and quit wearing out your phone's charging port by getting yourself a handy wireless charger. It's easier than ever now that more wireless chargers are switching to USB-C so you can stick to one cable.

For a flat pad, Belkin has made a comeback in the wireless charging space over the last year with a variety of 10W and 15W wireless chargers that are Made for Google. They support the EPP charging profile that the Google Pixel 6 and previous models use while still having the wireless charging profiles that Samsung and Apple employ for their phones. The Anker PowerWave Alloy is slim, non-slip, and can use either Qualcomm QuickCharge or Power Delivery, so you can use the fast chargers you already have at hand.

When you want to go vertical, I recommend using a unique multi-port charger: the Unravel 3+1. It can fold up into a stand when you need to charge a phone while you're using it, but when you don't, it either folds out into three separate 10W charging pads. You can fold it accordion-style for one compact charging pad on a nightstand or a crowded desk. The iOttie iON Wireless Duo is another good pick, especially if you charge your true wireless earbuds beside your phone whenever possible. This stand supports 15W EEP charging to Pixel phones, and the design and texture are wonderfully premium for an entirely reasonable price.

Standards, standards, and more standards: What makes a good Qi charger so hard to find

Wireless chargers have been around for quite a while, but they've gained steam in the last three years since Apple finally added Qi charging to the iPhone 8 and up. However, just as we once had to make sure a fast wired charger adhered to the particular standard our phone once used, wireless chargers have a half-dozen different charging standards and protocols that are hard to condense down to a product name or bullet-noted list. So let's start with the most important standards on a Qi charger, the actual charging specs:

15W EPP : This is the Qi Wireless Consortium's "Extended Power Profile," and it's a relatively open standard, though the list of phones using it right now is relatively small, including LG phones, the Google Pixel 5, and the OnePlus 8 Pro (when not using OnePlus's own charger for proprietary 30W wireless charging).

: This is the Qi Wireless Consortium's "Extended Power Profile," and it's a relatively open standard, though the list of phones using it right now is relatively small, including LG phones, the Google Pixel 5, and the OnePlus 8 Pro (when not using OnePlus's own charger for proprietary 30W wireless charging). 15W Samsung : This is technically Samsung Fast Charge Wireless 2.0, and we've yet to find any chargers with this speed spec outside Samsung's own 15W Wireless Charger Stand. You can only charge the Note 10 Series and the S20 Series at 15W right now, and even then, the actual charging speed is more like 12W.

: This is technically Samsung Fast Charge Wireless 2.0, and we've yet to find any chargers with this speed spec outside Samsung's own 15W Wireless Charger Stand. You can only charge the Note 10 Series and the S20 Series at 15W right now, and even then, the actual charging speed is more like 12W. 10W Qi : Of the 10W charging specs, the standard 10W is what most chargers and Android support. This can sometimes be using the EPP profile, sometimes it's not, and sometimes it's not the standard Qi because it's actually the Samsung profile instead.

: Of the 10W charging specs, the standard 10W is what most chargers and Android support. This can sometimes be using the EPP profile, sometimes it's not, and sometimes it's not the standard Qi because it's actually the Samsung profile instead. 10W Samsung : This is technically Samsung Fast Charge 1.0, and for a lot of wireless chargers, this is the 10W standard they mean when they say they're a 10W charger. The charging speed you'll see on a compatible Samsung device is closer to 9W than 10W.

: This is technically Samsung Fast Charge 1.0, and for a lot of wireless chargers, this is the 10W standard they mean when they say they're a 10W charger. The charging speed you'll see on a compatible Samsung device is closer to 9W than 10W. 7.5W Apple : 7.5W is the charging speed used for iPhones, and as such, it's become a charging speed offered on almost all wireless chargers. Wondering where 15W Apple charging is? It's currently limited to first-party Apple chargers.

: 7.5W is the charging speed used for iPhones, and as such, it's become a charging speed offered on almost all wireless chargers. Wondering where 15W Apple charging is? It's currently limited to first-party Apple chargers. 5W Qi: This is the basic Qi profile that all Qi chargers should support. Even if you can't fast-charge your particular phone on a particular charger, you should always be able to get 5W charging if your device supports Qi charging.

Since we've yet to find a wireless charger that supports all of these, we instead have to try and pick a charger that has the particular standards that we think our devices now and in the future can use. If you're a Galaxy or iPhone user, your task is easy since most chargers have your protocols. The rest of us should be seeking out a charger with 15W EPP or 10W standard Qi charging.

Of course, there's the way a Qi charger is powered: most Qi chargers worth buying don't have a permanently attached AC wall adapter. Two outdated standards are still rampant in the Qi charging market — Micro-USB input ports and Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0/3.0 fast charging — but more USB-C based chargers are becoming available that are compatible with Power Delivery charging. I've tried to highlight such chargers whenever possible because having a Qi charger you can use with your Chromebook or MacBook charger is very handy, especially if you're trying to pair down on the number of chargers you need to bring along when traveling.

So, since there are a lot of standards at play here, here's which standards and speeds each of these chargers support in handy chart form: