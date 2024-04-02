Moto G Power 5G 2024 vs. Moto G 5G 2024: A little leather goes a long way

Moto G 5G 2024 Check Amazon View at Motorola.com The Moto G 5G 2024 is a surprisingly great phone despite its low price tag. At $200, you'd be hard pressed to find anything that looks this good, and Motorola's software features make it feel a step above many other phones in this price category. The performance and cameras aren't going to impress you, but every day usage is just fine so long as you're not doing a lot of multitasking. For Vegan leather back is a big upgrade

All-day battery life with 18W wired charging

NFC and 3.5mm jack

Very affordable Against Outdoor display visibility could be better

Not good for gaming

Weak cameras

Macro camera is useless

Sluggish performance

No IP rating Moto G Power 5G 2024 View at Amazon View at Amazon Multitaskers and video watchers should consider upgrading to the Moto G Power 5G 2024. Its high-resolution display ensures that videos look great, and 8GB of RAM — double that of the Moto G 5G — means multitasking works as you'd expect. The vegan leather back looks and feels amazing in Pale Lilac. Plus, wireless charging, 30W charging, and an efficient processor round out the experience. For Vegan leather back feels great

Good overall performance with 8GB of RAM

All-day battery life with 30W wired charging

Wireless charging (rare at this price)

NFC and 3.5mm jack

Very affordable Against Poor outdoor display visibility

Weak gaming performance

So-so image output from primary and ultrawide cameras

No IP rating

30W charger not included in the box

This year, Motorola finally began to simplify its confusing Moto G lineup of phones. The Moto G 5G ($199) and Moto G Power ($299) sit between the Moto G Play ($149) and the Moto G Stylus ($399) and offer compelling budget-friendly options for buyers looking for a new smartphone in 2024.

But is it really worth spending an extra $100 on the Moto G Power 2024, or should you save the cash and buy a Moto G 5G 2024 instead? Our Moto G 5G 2024 review and Moto G Power 5G 2024 review go in-depth for each option, but we're going to take a high-level look at what's different between the two and why you might want to consider one over the other.

Moto G Power 5G 2024 vs. Moto G 5G 2024: Design and display

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Both the Moto G 5G 2024 and Moto G Power 5G 2024 feature vegan leather exteriors, something I praised Motorola for when the phones debuted. Vegan leather feels so much better than a flat plastic back, as it's made of a durable polyurethane resin that's fabricated to look and feel similar to animal leather.

Neither phone scratches very easily and I wasn't able to make any obvious marks with my fingernail or a car key, so this is actually quite durable. Plus, both phones are water-repellant, which means neither are suitable for taking a bath with but will do just fine in a rain storm.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Motorola offers a rather attractive Pale Lilac colorway for the Moto G Power 5G 2024, while the Moto G 5G 2024 only comes in "Sage Green." I use quotes there because I was actually surprised to see this referred to as Sage Green. In reality, it looks more like a navy blue to me. It's not a bad color, but it's certainly not as fun as Pale Lilac.

Beyond that, both phones feature a plastic frame and buttons, plus some noticeable bezels up front. From the pictures below, you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the two.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The real difference comes when using the two phones side-by-side, as you'll immediately notice how crisper and sharper the Moto G Power 5G's display is. That's because it has 1,431,360 more pixels than the Moto G 5G's display has — that's more than 2x the pixel density! If you're someone who plans to watch HD videos on their phone, the Moto G Power 5G's display will look a lot better.

On the bright side, if you opt for the less expensive Moto G 5G 2024, you'll still be getting a smooth 120Hz display that looks good.

It's also worth noting that neither phone uses PWM dimming, which is a good thing for anyone sensitive to light flicker and makes both of these phones preferable over Samsung phones at the same price.

Moto G Power 5G 2024 vs. Moto G 5G 2024: Performance and specs

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Because the display is so much more pixel-dense, Motorola had to put a more powerful processor inside the Moto G Power 5G 2024 compared to the Moto G 5G 2024. Surprisingly, though, it's only about 10% faster in benchmark applications.

Unfortunately, neither phone runs games particularly well, and you'll find that playing popular games like Honkai: Star Rail or Fortnite is basically impossible here. You can get them running on it but neither phone will offer a smooth experience.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Moto G 5G 2024 Moto G Power 5G 2024 OS Android 14 Android 14 Display 6.6-inch HD+ (1612 x 720), LCD, 269 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080), LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Storage 128GB, expandable 128GB, expandable Memory 4GB 8GB Rear camera 1 50MP, f/1.8, 1.28μm (via quad pixel binning) 50MP wide-angle, f/1.8, 1.22μm (via pixel binning) Rear camera 2 2MP macro, f/2.4, 1.75µm 8MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 1.12µm Front camera 8MP, f/2.0, 1.12μm 16MP, f/2.4, 1.0μm Audio Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm headphone jack Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm headphone jack Water Resistance Water-repellent Water-repellent Battery & Charging 5,000mAh, 18W wired charging 5,000mAh, 30W wired charging, 15W wireless charging Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, FM Radio 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, FM Radio NFC ✅ ✅ Security Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted), face unlock (single camera) Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted), face unlock (single camera) Dimensions 164.39 high x 74.96 wide x 8.23mm thin 167.22 x 76.44 x 8.50mm Weight 194g 201g Colors Sage Green Midnight Black, Pale Lilac Software updates One upgrade to Android 15, 3 years of security updates One upgrade to Android 15, 3 years of security updates

Thankfully, most other applications run just fine on both devices. We've seen Motorola devices struggle to offer smooth performance on high refresh rate displays in the past, but both Moto G 5G and Moto G Power 5G phones keep up a consistent refresh rate while using popular apps. In other words, all the most basic tasks will work just fine on both phones.

However, if you're someone who finds themself switching between multiple apps every time you pick up your phone, you'd best stick with the Moto G Power 5G. That's because it doubles the amount of RAM that's in the Moto G 5G, providing an ample 8GB of RAM. The Moto G 5G 2024's 4GB of RAM is quite small in 2024 when one app might take a few gigs just for itself.

Motorola offers a "RAM boost" feature that's enabled out of the box, but I'd recommend turning this off no matter which phone you use. While it's advertised to virtually increase RAM and provide better performance, I found that the opposite was true. Apps were regularly unstable, and the phone would have a harder time switching between apps when I had this feature enabled.

Moto G Power 5G 2024 vs. Moto G 5G 2024: Cameras

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If the camera is the most important part of a smartphone, I would recommend not buying either of these phones. Instead, take a look at a great Google Pixel 6a deal, instead. The phone is often on sale for $299 or less and offers a substantially better camera than Motorola's offerings here.

But if you'd rather stick with Motorola, the Moto G Power 5G offers a better experience overall. While the main camera on both Moto G 5G and Moto G Power 5G capture similar quality photos, it's the other two cameras that get the real upgrade.

Image 1 of 5 Camera samples from the Moto G 5G 2024 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Cherry blossoms captured on a Moto G Power 5G 2024 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) A camera sample from the Moto G 5G 2024 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Close-up of cherry blossoms captured on a Moto G Power 5G 2024 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) Camera samples from the Moto G 5G 2024 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Motorola stuck a useless 2MP "macro camera" on the Moto G 5G 2024 that takes truly awful pictures in any light. Meanwhile, the Moto G Power 5G 2024 sports an 8MP ultrawide camera that's really not half bad.

Likewise, the front-facing camera on the Moto G 5G 2024 takes extremely soft photos, even in broad daylight. The Moto G Power 5G 2024's front-facing camera is double the resolution and looks it in every shot.

Moto G Power 5G 2024 vs. Moto G 5G 2024: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

While the Moto G Power 5G 2024's processor is only marginally better than the one in the Moto G 5G 2024, the rest of the package is a pretty noticeable upgrade. The display is more than double the resolution, and Motorola even doubled the RAM on the phone. That means multitasking is substantially better on the Moto G Power than the Moto G 5G.

Not only that, but the Moto G 5G's macro camera is entirely useless, while the Moto G Power swaps that camera out for a far more useful 8MP ultrawide one. Plus, selfies just look better on the G Power, thanks to the upgraded front-facing sensor.

In short, if you just need a basic phone that's got great design and lets you effortlessly browse social networks and communicate with friends, the Moto G 5G 2024 is a great pick. Otherwise, the Moto G Power 5G 2024 does everything else better.

Moto G Power 5G 2024 View at Amazon View at Amazon If you're a big multitasker or just love to watch movies on your phone, the Moto G Power 5G 2024 is likely worth the $100 upgrade over the Moto G 5G 2024. Plus, the phone includes wireless charging and a lovely Pale Lilac color that complements the new vegan l