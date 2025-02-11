Moto G Power 2025 View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Best Buy A slight step up When it comes to features, the Moto G Power 2025 is only a slight step-up from the Moto G 2025 with options like wireless charging, double the RAM, and an ultra-wide camera. The big differentiator is the durability: this phone impressively meets both an IP68 and IP69 rating. For IP68 and IP69 rating

Significantly higher res, more durable screen

Expandable storage

Wireless charging capabilities

Double the RAM Against More expensive

Has the same processor Moto G 2025 View at Amazon View at Best Buy Half the price If you're looking for an entry-level phone that will meet the most basic needs, the Moto G 2025 is a good option. Though you'll have to deal with some concessions, including the absence of an ultra-wide camera, no wireless charging, and a lower water-resistance rating, it will save you a bundle. For More affordable

Expandable storage

Same processor

Improved cameras from previous gen

RAM Boost works better than previous gen Against MediaTek vs. Snapdragon processor

No wireless charging

Only IP52 rated

Half the RAM

Motorola recently introduced two new smartphones, and when it comes to the Moto G 2025 vs. Moto G Power 2025, while they might sound identical in name and contain many of the same features, there are some crucial differences between these two phones. What are they, do you need to upgrade to the more premium option, and which one will better suit your needs? We’re here to help with that.

Moto G Power 2025 vs. Moto G 2025: Design and basic features

(Image credit: Motorola)

First, let’s take a look at the higher-end Moto G Power 2025. It comes in Leaf Green or Slate Gray with a 6.8-inch 2,388 x 1,080 LCD with 1,000 nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. That’s a significantly higher resolution screen than the HD+ display on the Moto G 2025.

With vegan leather on the back, the screen is Gorilla Glass 5, making it much more durable. In fact, this phone also sports both an IP68 and IP69 water-resistance rating and meets MIL-STD-810H certification. This means it can not only be submerged in water but can also withstand high-pressure jets, as well as drops from as high as four feet, temperatures from -4 to 140°F, and 95% humidity.

The only other phone to have this rating is the new OnePlus 13. It’s a pretty big deal for those who want to use their phone in virtually any setting, from the beach to the boat and while out on adventures. It's definitely an odd but welcome inclusion on an entry-level device.

The battery is a decent 5,000mAh and the phone supports 30W wired charging with Motorola TurboPower as well as 15W wireless charging. It comes with 128GB built-in storage with no bigger option. But you can expand this to up to 1TB with an optional microSD card. Grabbing a card (or two) and adding that to the bottom line cost is worth it because 128GB might not be enough if you plan to download tons of apps, snap loads of photos, and capture video.

A rarity nowadays, the Moto G Power 2025 comes with a 3.5mm jack for plugging in wired headphones. These might be a preference or a backup option in a pinch with a pair of secondary wired earbuds or headphones. There are two mics and stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and Bass Boost.

You get a fingerprint read, face unlock, and ThinkShield security along with Moto Secure, Family Space, and Hello UX. Less than 9mm thin, it’s comparable in size to the Moto G 2025, though it is a tad heavier.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Introduced in late January 2025 alongside the Moto G Power 2025, the Moto G 2025 comes in two finish options: Forest Gray or Sapphire Blue. It has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch LCD with a resolution that’s much lower at 1,604 x 720 and the same 120Hz refresh rate. However, Sutrich points out that the new Sunlight Mode improves the phone’s visibility in bright sunlight compared to the previous-generation model.

You’ll get the same vegan leather back that Nicholas Sutrich says in his review feels lighter than it is, plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the screen, which isn’t quite as durable. This phone also only meets the IP52 specification for a water-repellent design. So, it can withstand splashes of water but can’t be submerged and certainly not function with high-powered water jets or extreme temperatures.

The battery is similarly 5,000mAh and can last all day, even up to three days for some users, says Sutrich, while it also supports up to 30W fast wired charging. However, the Moto G 2025 doesn’t support wireless charging, so keep this in mind if you use a wireless charger at home, in the car, or even at your desk at the office.

The built-in storage is limited to 128GB with this phone as well, but you can pop in an optional microSD card to increase this to up to 1TB, a nice feature that is rarely found in entry-level smartphones nowadays. Another nicety is the 3.5mm jack, so you can plug in wired headphones or earbuds as well. This is combined with three microphones, one more than in the Moto G 2025, and stereo speakers that support both Dolby Atmos and Bass Boost.

For security, you get a fingerprint reader, face unlock, and ThinkShield. There’s also NFC, GPS, and dual SIMs, along with 5G connectivity. Both phones include two years of software updates and three years of security patches. This doesn’t compare to more premium devices that are supported for up to seven years, but it’s impressive for budget phones.

Moto G Power 2025 vs. Moto G 2025: The specs

Let’s look at the specs of these two phones in a side-by-side comparison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Moto G Power 2025 Moto G 2025 OS Android 15 Android 15 Colors Leaf Green, Slate Gray Forest Gray, Sapphire Blue Screen Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Screen Resolution 2,388 x 1,080 1,604 x 720 Screen Type FHD+ LCD HD+ LCD Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 MediaTek Dimensity 6300 RAM 8GB 4GB Storage 128GB (expandable up to 1TB) 128GB (expandable up to 1TB) Cameras 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide/macro vision lens, 16MP front 50MP main, 16MP front, 2MP Macro Speakers Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Bass Boost, Hi-Res Audio Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Bass Boost Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Wireless Charging Yes No Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Water Resistance IP68, IP69 IP52 Cellular 5G 5G Size 166.62 x 77.1 x 8.72mm 167.05 x 76.3 x 8.16mm Weight 208 grams 193 grams

Moto G Power 2025 vs. Moto G 2025: Performance

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Looking beyond specs, aesthetics, and basic features, which of these phones will meet your day-to-day needs? They are both relatively affordable options, both decent Android phones under $300. But there are some big differences beyond durability that could sway you in one direction or the other.

Both phones come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, which feels like a bit of a downgrade from the Snapdragon processor in the previous generation versions, although that may not be the full story. The Moto G Power 2025, has double the RAM at 8GB, which can be expanded using the RAM Boost feature that converts storage to RAM.

While the Moto G 2025 has RAM Boost as well, it comes with only 4GB RAM. Sutrich has noted in the past that RAM Boost severely impacted the performance of Motorola phones that he’s tried it with, but he finds that it has improved drastically with this device, which he chalks up to the switch from Qualcomm to MediaTek. While he admits that the phone can be sluggish at times, it isn’t as much so as with previous generation models. He enjoyed playing games on the phone, including Minecraft, and notes that the phone handled them well. It’s a “surprisingly good mobile gaming machine,” he says.

Both run on the latest Android 15 OS as well as have features like Moto Secure, Family Space, and more. They also work with things like gesture control. Sutrich loves Motorola’s gesture controls, including features like being able to double-chop the phone to toggle the flashlight, double-twist to launch the camera, or double-tap on the back to instantly open a favorite app. “These are small things,” he says, “but they add up to big convenience and quickly turn into muscle memory.”

So, in terms of the OS and processing power, both phones are quite similar with the Moto G Power 2025 simply having double the RAM to keep up with more demanding tasks and multitasking. They won’t compete with higher-end, more premium phones. But considering both phones are affordable options, it comes down to if you need the extra power you get with the additional RAM.

Moto G Power 2025 vs. Moto G 2025: Photos and videos

(Image credit: Motorola)

I’ll preface this by saying that neither phone will take photos that will thoroughly impress you. They take decent photos but won’t hold a candle to the cameras and AI editing capabilities found in the most premium devices. If you just want a phone that can take decent pics for social sharing or posterity, however, they will both fit the bill.

The Moto G Power 2025 has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera with a macrovision lens, and a 16MP front camera with a Face Retouch feature designed to help reduce wrinkles and blemishes. For those who love taking selfies for social media, this is a nice plus.

There’s also an ambient light sensor, OIS for stable and blur-free images, and Quad Pixel technology for ensuring great photos in various lighting conditions.

The Moto G 2025 has the same 50MP main camera and 16MP front camera but adds another 2MP Macro camera instead of the much-preferred ultrawide instead. It has similar features like night vision, portrait, pro mode, selfie animation, and gesture selfies. It can also capture videos at 30fps, as can the Moto G Power 2025.

Sutrich says the Moto G 2025 camera is a step up from the Moto G 5G 2024, and in fact, he finds it to be the best camera he has used in any budget-friendly phone. We haven’t yet had the opportunity to test the cameras in the Moto G Power 2025, but the camera quality on the lower-end model is promising.

Moto G Power 2025 vs. Moto G 2025: Which should you choose?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Looking at the Moto G Power 2025 vs. Moto G 2025, it comes down solely to price. Both are budget phones, with the Moto G Power 2025 coming in at a $100 delta over the Moto G 2025. If you want the slightly larger and much higher resolution screen and more RAM, it’s worth saving the extra $100 to get this one. That's especially so if you plan to watch a lot of videos and will make use of the extra resolution.

The major reason, however, is for the additional durability. With an IP68 and IP69 rating, you can virtually take this phone anywhere. For someone who might be accident-prone, like a teen or grandparent, it’s worth it for peace of mind. If you’re an adventurer who loves to partake in activities like skiing or surfing and has the phone with you to capture memories, or you’re a field worker, you’ll feel much more comfortable having this ultra-durable device as well.

With that said, if durability is really a key factor in your decision, along with being able to capture memories on the go, you might be better off with a phone like the OnePlus 13 that sports both IP68 and IP69 ratings as well. It has way better cameras, along with a better processor and more RAM. But it also costs a lot more.

If durability isn’t a concern and you’re going to use a protective case anyway, the Moto G 2025 might do you just fine. With both devices, you’ll sadly have to upgrade after at least three years or do without crucial security updates once that time elapses. So, either this phone is for someone who just needs the basics or is a transitional phone until you save up for something more expensive. That makes the decision between them even tougher.

Bottom line: the additional RAM and extra durability of the Moto G Power 2025 are worth the extra dough. But if you don’t think you need either, just go with the Moto G 2025 and start saving now for something more premium down the line.

Moto G Power 2025 View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Best Buy A more durable choice The Moto G Power 2025's defining feature is the IP68 and IP69 rating that can withstand not only submersion but also high-power jets and extreme temperatures. If this doesn't matter to you, nor does twice the RAM and the higher-res screen, it might not be worth it. But considering the price is so low, it's still the better value of the two options in the entry space.