Google Pixel 6a preorders and release date — how to buy the budget phone

In case you didn't hear the news, Google Pixel 6a preorders begin today (July 21st), and we're beyond excited to finally get our hands on the budget phone. The newest device in Google's affordable A-series, the Pixel 6a is sure to unseat the Pixel 5a as one of the best cheap Android phones that money can buy, and given the general quality of the Pixel 6 series so far, it may even rank as one of the best phones, period.

Ahead of its official release on July 28, you can now preorder the Google Pixel 6a through common retailers like the Google Store, Amazon, and Verizon. The phone is available in three stylish colors: Sage, Charcoal, and Chalk, and it's selling for about $449 / £399 / €459, which is significantly cheaper than the Pixel 6 and pretty impressive if you look at the specs. For less than 500 bucks, you're getting a solid Google smartphone with nearly all of the cutting-edge photo editing tools introduced by the standard Pixel 6, plus a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, and of course, the Google Tensor chipset.

Keep reading for links to preorder the Pixel 6a right now; plus we'll share some additional info for our readers in the UK. If you really want to be prepared, we've also already gathered a list of the best Pixel 6a cases, so add one of those to your shopping list while you're here.

Preorder the Google Pixel 6a in the US

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $499 at Verizon (opens in new tab) As you may have noticed, Verizon is selling the Pixel 6a for $50 more than the competition. That's a bit annoying at first glance, but if you're a Verizon subscriber, there are quite a few reasons to consider buying the phone from them regardless. For one, if you need to activate a new line anyway, you could get the phone for free with an eligible Unlimited plan. You could also upgrade to a better plan and get a $100 discount. Even if you want to make no changes to your wireless service, if you preorder the phone through Verizon, you can instantly save $100 on a pair of Pixel Buds Pro (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You can also simply preorder the Pixel 6a through Amazon at the standard $449 price. All three colors are available, and you can use the unlocked device with any carrier, but don't be surprised if the Big A runs out of stock before other retailers.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 at Google Store (opens in new tab) And of course, you could also just preorder the Pixel 6a through the official Google Store. They're selling the budget smartphone for $449, or $18.71/month for 24 months with 0% APR if you want to pay it off over time. Not too shabby for a phone that shares the same processor and many of the same features as the Google Pixel 6.

Preorder the Google Pixel 6a in the UK

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a with FREE Pixel Buds A-Series: £499 £399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon has come out swinging today and has the hottest Pixel 6a preorder in the UK. You're getting the Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds completely free with a purchase of the new 6a. Depending on the latest sale prices, these are worth around £75-£100.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: £499 £399 at Currys (opens in new tab) UK shoppers can also preorder the Google Pixel 6a through the popular electronics retailer Currys and get a free pair of Pixel Buds Series-A earbuds, but only if you place the order before 1st August. They'll also hook you up with an additional £50 off if you trade in an old or unwanted device, making this one of the best preorder deals of the bunch.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: £399 at Google Store (opens in new tab) Google has just updated its own store's Pixel 6a preorder deals and you can get the free Pixel Buds Series-A headphones for free there too. In addition to paying £399, there's an option to pay £16.63/month for 24 months with 0% APR. No matter where you are, you'll get a powerful budget smartphone with up to 24 hours of battery life and a reliable Google Tensor chipset.

If you decide to opt for Google's flagship Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro instead, you can still save some cash by checking out our guide to the best Google Pixel 6 deals of the month.