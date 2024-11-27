Walk off the turkey with this EPIC Black Friday smartwatch deal — score 40% off the Ticwatch Pro 5 (while you still can)

Forget the Thanksgiving turkey, Amazon's Black Friday sale is carving up Android smartwatches like there's no tomorrow. Head to the site now and you'll enjoy a whopping 40% off the Ticwatch Pro 5, one of our favorite fitness watches on the market.

As detailed in our 4.5/5-star review, the Ticwatch Pro 5 offers an outstanding wearable experience with snappy Wear OS performance, accurate health and fitness tracking, and great battery life thanks to Mobvoi's groundbreaking Essential Mode feature. This is a record low price for the Ticwatch Pro 5, so if you're hoping to get a jump start on your fitness-focused New Year's resolution, now's your chance.

As of writing, about 7% of these discounted Android smartwatches have already been claimed, so I'd act fast if you're interested — the stock is sure to drop fast when Black Friday 2024 officially arrives.

Our favorite Ticwatch just got a record-smashing discount

Ticwatch Pro 5: $349.99 $209.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon ASAP and you'll be eligible to receive an instant 40% off the Ticwatch Pro 5, a versatile watch with incredible battery life, Wear OS software, a Full Color AMOLED watch face, and a fun-to-use rotating crown. 👀Alternate Black Friday deal: Get 27% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Amazon!

✅Recommended if: you want a fast, reliable smartwatch with great features and loads of battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer a smartwatch from a bigger name like Samsung or Google; your daily routine relies heavily on Google Assistant.

Our top pick for the best Ticwatch that money can buy today, the biggest selling point of the Pro 5 is probably its incredible battery life. With Mobvoi's proprietary Essential Mode feature, you can personalize your watch's battery life to conserve energy for when you need it the most. Essential Mode drops the watch into ultra-low power settings that still give you access to the most crucial information, such as the time, date, heart rate tracking, and more. It's the kind of innovative feature that we hope to see on more Wear OS watches in the future.

Of course, like any device, the Ticwatch Pro 5 isn't perfect. There's no onboard Google Assistant support, for one, and the design may be a bit bulky if you have a smaller wrist. But still, if you're in the market for a new smartwatch this holiday season, 40% off the Ticwatch Pro 5 is a deal worth considering.