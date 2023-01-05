These Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals are giving us Black Friday flashbacks

If you're trying to get your hands on a new smartwatch but you missed the holiday sale season, fear not: there are still plenty of epic Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals hanging around. In fact, Best Buy has just sent the prices of the entire Galaxy Watch 5 lineup crashing down to Black Friday and Christmas-level lows, with discounts of at least $50 off (opens in new tab) up for grabs all across the board.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are included in the promotion, so this is an excellent opportunity to get your hands on one (or two) of the best Android smartwatches that money can buy. Keep reading for links to the deals, and don't forget to check out our Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro reviews if you're still on the fence about these superb wearables.

Save big on the best Android smartwatches

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Arguably the best Wear OS watch (opens in new tab) that money can buy, the Galaxy Watch 5 comes with just about every feature you could possibly want in a modern wearable. I'm talking about excellent internal hardware, intelligent sleep and fitness tracking, and lightning-fast charging capabilities packed into a durable Sapphire Glass construction. Best Buy is currently slashing $50 off the GPS version of the smartwatch and $60 off the LTE, regardless of size.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you want something that feels a little more premium, check out the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. This wearable takes all of the good stuff found in the standard Watch 5 and adds a few new premium specs, such as a rugged titanium construction and improved battery life. It's a bit too bulky for sleep tracking or certain fitness activities, but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is nevertheless a great choice if you prioritize durability and battery life in your devices. The Pro is also seeing a very nice $50 discount for the GPS version or $70 for the LTE.

