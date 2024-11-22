Stop what you're doing! The best fitness watch just crashed to an all-time low for Black Friday

The Garmin Venu 3 straddles the fine line between a fitness watch and a smartwatch, and ends up offering the best of both — well, almost. It has always been a bit pricey, but this early Black Friday deal knocks 25% off the retail price bringing it down to just $349.99. This offer applies to the 41mm and 45mm dial options. This is an amazing deal for what we consider, the best fitness watch for most people.

The Garmin Venu 3 features a large and vibrant AMOLED display, a stellar 14-day battery life, and highly accurate GPS, heart rate monitoring and sleep data. It even has a built-in microphone and speaker for answering calls, and it comes in two sizes to fit all wrist types.

Garmin Venu 3: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon The Venu 3 fitness watch appeals to a wide audience thanks to its stylish design and accurate fitness tracking. Grab this superb deal that knocks 25% off the price, bringing it down to its lowest ever at $349.99.

✅Recommended if: You want Garmin-grade tracking accuracy, minus the bulky design; you need a mic/ speaker in your fitness watch; you only track basic workout metrics.

❌Skip this deal if: You need full smartwatch functionality with all apps; you need LTE connectivity; you need to track more robust fitness metrics.

The Garmin Venu 3 dips its toes in, both, fitness and smartwatch pools as it tries to appeal to everyone. On one hand, it's easily one of the best looking fitness watches out there. It comes in black or white trims, and two sizes of 41mm and 45mm. This classic smartwatch design is complemented by the crisp and bright 1.4-inch AMOLED display. The inclusion of a mic and speaker means you can use it to answer calls directly from your wrist. It's no smartwatch replacment as app support is limited and the processor isn't very powerful.

The Venu 3 also offers dependable health tracking tech that we've come to expect from a Garmin product. The fitness metrics are not as detailed as the Forerunner series, but it's accurate enough for you to rely on the data. In our review, we found all the important metrics like heart rate, sleep, and ECG readings were fairly accurate, making it a reliable watch for fitness tracking.