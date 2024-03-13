Pixel Watch might soon have a handy feature to track app downloads

What you need to know

Pixel Watch users could gain a handy feature to track their app downloads.

There is a new progress bar for app downloads/ updates done via Google Play Store.

The feature is currently spotted in original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 users.

Pixel Watch users will soon be able to see a progress indicator for app downloads for updates installed through the Google Play Store.

New findings from Mishaal Rahman indicate that users can see its progress indicator soon after downloading an app update via Play Store on the Pixel Watch. It can be visible in the smartwatch’s launcher’s app drawer. Screenshots shared by Rahman showcase the app icon and a corresponding ring progress indicator indicating that the app is being installed/updated.

According to Rahman, this nifty feature has been visible on the original Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel Watch 2. However, not all users seem to have experienced this. The OnePlus Watch 2, which also runs on Wear OS 4, hasn’t yet received the feature, notes Rahman in an accompanying Threads post.

The app install progress indicator is usually buried in the Google Play Store on Android phones and tablets, and it appears to be a new addition for the Pixel Watch owners. While some Android device app launchers already support the feature, it is also widely popular on Apple iPhone’s home screens. It is still unclear whether the feature is part of the March 2024 that the Pixel Watch received early this month.

The latest firmware brought the newest security patches, which were accompanied by a Feature Drop. The latter carried some of the Pixel Watch 2 goodness to the original Pixel Watch, including features like pace training, heart zone training, and auto workout mode as well. The original Pixel Watch, which is about to turn two and still receiving some nice features, is a welcome addition.

On the other hand, the search giant is already working on the third iteration, tentatively dubbed Pixel Watch 3. It is rumored to be more prominent than its predecessor, featuring 45mm in size. Meanwhile, it is encouraging to see Google engaging its older Pixel Watch users with the aforementioned nifty additions.