The Pixel Watch March 2024 update is also here

What you need to know

Google announces the March 2024 update to the Pixel Watch.

It will be rolled out to smartwatch owners over the next week and will be based on carrier availability for some.

The update brings the latest security patch next to some new features.

Google has announced new updates for its Pixel devices, including the Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch. The search giant has also started rolling out the Pixel March feature drop for the same. The original Google Pixel Watch is also getting the March 2024 security patch.

In a community post, Google has shared that the rollout will be in a phased manner based on the user's device and carrier they are currently on. The rollout should hit all the Pixel Watch owners over the next week, featuring the TWD9.240205.001.A3 build number.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

"The March 2024 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users," the company notes in the community post. While it introduces the latest security patch for the Pixel Watch owners, users can also expect nifty new features like public transit directions on Google Maps. Similarly, the Fitbit features on the Pixel Watch 2 are also picked up by the original Pixel Watch.

Alongside these features, the March feature drop from the company is bringing more features to the first-generation Pixel Watch that were otherwise exclusive to its successor. They include features like Pace training, heart zone training, and auto workout mode.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

It's encouraging to see the original Pixel Watch, which will soon turn two, not being overlooked with the latest updates, with Google continuing to bring PW2 features to the older model.

With two successful generations of Pixel Watches, the company is reportedly working on the third one, tentatively named Pixel Watch 3. Latest reports indicate that the Pixel Watch 3 might be more significant than the Pixel Watch 2 by featuring 45mm in size.