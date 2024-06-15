News Weekly: Galaxy Watch FE launch, massive Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak, and more

AC News Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

It's raining leaks this week, with Samsung's Unpacked event potentially a few weeks away. We look at the Galaxy Watch FE launch, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Unpacked date leaks, Android is adding a defense against charging station hacks, Pixel devices get feature updates, and Google refreshes its warranty policy.

Samsung's first ever Fan Edition Watch is here

On Thursday (June 10), Samsung announced its first-ever budget Galaxy Watch FE, which the company claims is both "stylish and durable" but comes with health monitoring features that consumers need.

The watch is available in one size, 40mm, and has a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display. The wearable is nearly identical to the Galaxy Watch 4, except that it features Sapphire Crystal Glass. It also has a BioActive Sensor to help users keep tabs on their health and fitness data.

The company states the sensor will deliver "actionable" tips to stay active throughout the day. Other features include the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN), which notifies users of potential signs of Afib, and an option to perform a quick ECG. The Galaxy Watch FE (Bluetooth) will be available on June 24 for $199.99, and its LTE variant will be available later this year for $249.99.

Spoiler alert: Samsung leaks ahead

Samsung has intentionally or unintentionally dropped hints about its upcoming Unpacked event; Friday came with its own set of leaks for the company. To start, the full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have leaked, and Smartprix blew off the lid with screenshots revealing that the device will keep the 6.3-inch cover display as its predecessor but in terms of the aspect ratio (22:9) and resolution (2,376 x 968) at a possible wider external screen.

The device will allegedly have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and retain 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Z Fold 6’s camera system also mirrors the setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The leak suggests that it will have the same triple rear camera: a 50MP main sensor (f/1.8), a 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and a 10MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom. The front cameras also appear unchanged, with a 10MP sensor (f/2.2) on the cover display and a 4MP sensor (f/1.8) under the internal display.

That's not all. We also got a glimpse of the Unpacked event countdown. Leaker Evan Blass shared a GIF of what looks like an official Samsung countdown on his X account. It shows that the event is set for July 10 at 10 PM Korean Standard Time (KST). Since Samsung is a significant sponsor of the Olympics in Paris, the Galaxy foldables launch is tipped to happen simultaneously.

No more charging station hacks for Android 15 users

Google is adding a new feature to Android 15 that works to block data transfers at public charging stations.

Mishaal Rahman found a new security feature for Lockdown mode in the latest Android 15 beta. This feature protects your device from a hacker tactic called "juice jacking," which uses USB charging cables to sneak in malware, run unauthorized commands, install unwanted apps, or mess up your data.

Juice jacking is a risk every Android user may face due to the widespread availability of USB charging ports. This cyberattack exploits the phone's single port for power and data transfer. Using a compromised public station can allow hackers to install malware, steal personal data, or take full control of your phone.

To enable this protection, Beta users should hold the power button and select "Lockdown" from the Power menu (if your settings allow it). One tap activates a digital shield around your data.

This week, Pixel devices were in for a whole slew of updates. Google is bringing some useful user-facing features to its Pixels, such as display port support. With a USB-C cable, Pixel users can now watch movies and shows on a larger, secondary display, much like mirroring your screen.

Pixel users are now picking up "power-off Finding" through the Find My Device network that will help users locate their Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro devices, even if they're turned off, for several hours and away from the user. Up next, in the "Recents" tab in the Phone app, users can find that unknown caller, tap the number, and tap "Lookup." The search will begin from there, delivering any relevant information users need about that unknown phone number.

Some camera improvements are also coming your way as Pixel users. The company states this new feature will let Pixel owners find the "best moment from your photo in HDR Plus with just a single shutter." This is intended for users to pick the best shot.

Users will also receive an update that brings more detailed summaries to the Pixel Recorder app, along with the Gemini Nano AI model appearing as a developer option for the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8a.

Pixel Watches weren't left behind; they received some updates as well. The popular car crash detection feature that was only on Pixel phones is now available for Pixel Watch 2, with the latest feature drop. Pixel Watch 2 users can now dial emergency services if they get into a severe car crash. Secondly, both Pixel Watch models' can link their Paypal account to the wallet app. Google is also bringing the home app to Wear OS 3 and above-powered smartwatches. It allows users to easily access their smart home devices faster and easier from their wrists.

Google refreshes its warranty policy for screens

Google has announced a new extended warranty for Pixel 8 devices to address the vertical line and flickering issues that emerged in November. The tech giant announced in a Pixel Phone Help page that some Pixel 8 phones are having display issues, which has prompted them to raise their warranty. If users have an issue with their Pixel 8 screens, you're covered for three years from the date you purchased the device.

However, it is important to note that not everyone will qualify for the extended warranty. Google or an authorized repair partner will run a diagnostic check using your device's serial number to see if it’s eligible. Pixel 8 owners whose devices don’t qualify for the extended warranty might still be covered under Google's standard limited warranty if they have similar display issues.

Those were some of the top stories this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: