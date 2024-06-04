Android 15 Beta 2.2 hammers away 'Private Spaces' issues and NFC

What you need to know

Google has started rolling out Android 15 Beta 2.2 to enrolled Pixel users.

The patch aims to solve some persistent problems users still reported involving "Private Spaces" alongside some issues with NFC.

The company quickly pushed Beta 2.1 to users in May following severe issues with Private Spaces.

Google is starting to push another "minor" update for Android 15 Beta 2, which seeks to fix problems caused by the beta's initial rollout.

The company detailed the contents of the Beta 2.2 patch in a post on Reddit. According to the notes, enrolled Pixel owners should begin receiving an OTA (over-the-air) patch labeled as version AP31.240426.023.B4. This update will apply to those with devices ranging from the Pixel 6 up to the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a.

The Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet are also getting in on this minor patch. The download size for the Pixel 8 Pro has been reported to be 55.78MB. However, another user reported a 2.57GB download.

Google explains that Beta 2.2 continues to focus on the lingering problems users have faced with "Private Spaces." The patch solves an issue where "creating a private space on a device for the first time removed app icons from the Home screen."

Additionally, there are a couple of crucial fixes for Pixel devices' NFC capabilities. The patch explains that a fix for the "Wallet role" that previously a device's NFC feature from functioning should be solved. NFC payments that failed to progress should also be fixed with the Beta 2.2 patch.

The remainder of the fixes, as detailed in the full changelog, are as follows:

Fixed an issue where the app drawer didn't open when swiping up.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused videos that were recorded using 10-bit HDR to have a green tint.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, interactivity, and connectivity.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused mobile data connections to drop, even when the device was receiving a strong cellular signal.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

With Google continuing to fix problematic issues, one user on Reddit stated that the share sheet bug persists despite the patch. It seems as though the bug was marked "closed," per another user's comment, but the fix hasn't been implemented.

As usual, Google states that enrolled testers should give their devices around 24 hours before picking up the OTA update. Users can check manually by hopping into their Settings > System > System updates to check and begin downloading/installing.

The company rolled out Beta 2.1 for Android 15 quickly in May following severe problems with Private Spaces. Users reported that after interacting with the feature and assigning apps to its secluded space, they found that Private Spaces deleted icons from their home screens. Beta 2.1 pushed hurriedly to users to fix those problems and we're seeing with its 2.2 patch that some lingering issues were still around.