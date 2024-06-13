HTC's U24 Pro launch shows off a midrange phone that might surprise you

What you need to know

HTC has launched its latest midrange Android phone, the U24 Pro with a 6.8-inch OLED display with curved glass.

The device's rear panel offers a triple camera array with a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP wide plus depth sensor.

The U24 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, packed with AI camera enhancements.

Consumers in the E.U. can grab it for €564.00 (roughly $605).

HTC is back with another midrange Android device that's come out of the leftfield and has some interesting changes over last year's.

HTC's showcase of the U24 Pro begins with its 6.8-inch OLED display with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. Design-wise, the U24 Pro offers a glass screen that slightly curves along the right and left sides of the device. The phone's edges have been upgraded with an angled design to help users grip the phone with security and comfort.

The company attributes the device's fluidity and performance to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. HTC states the chip helps the U24 Pro with a 50% increase in graphical rendering and 20% better power efficiency.

The rear panel of the HTC U24 Pro has been upgraded in a few ways, such as its heat compression and sandblasting. The company states the latter should help the device resist fingerprints and impact if dropped.

Camera changes are made evident as HTC revamps its rear array, opting for a design that looks like an exclamation mark. The initial vertical array consists of two lenses: the 50MP main sensor and the 50MP telephoto lens. Beneath that lies the lonely 8MP wide plus depth camera sensor.

(Image credit: HTC)

HTC states that its primary camera takes in roughly 130% more light to benefit those taking night shots for more "vivid" colors. The upgraded telephoto camera can reach up to 2x optical zoom for increased detail capture. Any videographers can utilize the U24 Pro's 4K resolution recording with OIS (optical image stabilization).

The front-facing camera sits at 50MP, which is stronger than what HTC offered in 2023 with the U23 Pro. However, this year's iteration forgoes the macro lens, dropping to a triple camera array instead of a quad configuration.

HTC has also thrown in some AI features such as AR stickers, blur and exposure editing tools, and a face selector for the best group shot. The group shot feature is similar to Google's Pixel Best Take, which lets users browse through the many faces folks made during a photo op and choose the right combination.

(Image credit: HTC)

HTC's latest midrange isn't just for reality as the company states users can pair it with its VR headset, the VIVE XR Elite. The device can stream content to the VR headset, giving users access to their content in a completely new way.

Keeping your phone going through all of this is a 4,600mAh battery like its predecessor. Consumers are treated to a charging boost overall as the device features 60W quick charging support and 15W for wireless chargers.

Other details include a fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The HTC U24 Pro delivers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage configuration in Space Navy. In the E.U., the device observes a €564.00 price tag, which equates to roughly $605. It's currently unknown when (or if) HTC plans to bring this midrange to the U.S. market.