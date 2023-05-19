HTC's latest effort is the new U23 Pro with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and 108MP camera

What you need to know

HTC has announced a new player to take on the mid-range segment in several regions. Dubbed the U23 Pro, the device is launching in Europe Taiwan for €569 and TWD16,990, respectively.

HTC U23 Pro is a traditional-looking smartphone featuring squared-off edges and rounded corners. It has a significant camera housing quite akin to what we have witnessed in some recent Motorola phones. The device features two color variants: Coffee Black and Snow white.

On the front, the U23 Pro sports a large 6.7-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It further comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The device weighs around 205 grams and measures 166.6 x 77.1 X 8.9 mm. For protection, the HTC U23 Pro also features an IP67 rating.

The device is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, the mid-range chipset that launched last year and didn't seem to get much adoption. The device ships with Android 13 out of the box and also equips up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage.

The large camera visor on the back incorporates a huge 108MP primary sensor aided by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP telephoto, and 2MP macro sensor. The rear cameras support 4K video recording and also feature OIS. The other complimentary modes include AI scene detection, Pro mode, and portrait mode, to name a few. On the front is a 32MP selfie shooter with support for 1080p video recording.

Aside from some decent specs, the phone comes preinstalled with the company's "Viverse" app and can power the HTC Vive XR Elite headset if you happen to own one.

The U23 Pro draws power from a 4600mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging, which isn't bad when compared to other mid-range smartphones. However, there is also wireless charging (15W) and reverse wireless charging (5W).

Lastly, the connectivity options on the HTC U23 Pro include NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Type-C (USB 3.0). The device relies on a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also acts as the power button for authentication.