The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 arrives to bring a new era of powerful mid-range Android phones

What you need to know

Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset aimed at mid-range smartphones.

The chip will bring improved camera capabilities, AI processing, and mobile security to more sub-flagship Android phones.

Honor, OPPO, and Xiaomi are expected to be among the first to launch devices with the new chipset this quarter.

The chip was launched alongside the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Qualcomm has finally introduced the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which marks the first transition of its 7xx-lineup to the new naming scheme it adopted last year. However, even with the new name, the mission of the 7 Gen 1 remains the same; to bring flagship-level features and capabilities to the best budget Android phones.

Compared to the previous generation Snapdragon 778, Qualcomm promises a better gaming experience with a 20% boost in graphics thanks to the new Adreno GPU and Snapdragon Elite Gaming. The chip should also provide better battery life thanks to the more efficient 4nm node.

Qualcomm has outfitted the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with its 7th-generation AI Engine, which gives it a 30% boost in AI processing over its predecessor. The chip also gets faster 5G connectivity and improved Wi-Fi 6/6E support with the Snapdragon X62 modem.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm says the new chip will support image capture of up to 200MP, which is a first for the chipmaker's 7-series. Of course, we have yet to see any smartphones launch with sensors this large, but it may not be long until the first show up, thanks to Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor. The chip will also bring better video capture with staggered 4K HDR support.

Lastly, Qualcomm highlights its Trust Management Engine and support for Android Ready SE, making the chip highly secure and primed for features like digital car keys and mobile driver's licenses/IDs.

The new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip will arrive as soon as this quarter in devices from OEMs, including Honor, OPPO, and Xiaomi. The chipset was announced alongside the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for upcoming flagship smartphones.