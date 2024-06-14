Motorola's 'Moto Tag' grabs certification as it prepares to join Google's network

What you need to know

Motorola's new, next-gen Bluetooth tracker has appeared for certification bearing model number "XT2445-1."

The tracker will supposedly appear as the "Moto Tag" once it hits the market, however, more concrete information was unavailable.

Google confirmed that Motorola would join its Find My Device with its own Bluetooth tracker alongside Eufy and Jio.

A discovery shows that Motorola's plans to re-enter the Bluetooth tracker game with a next-generation device are progressing.

The folks at MySmartPrice discovered a new UAE TDRA database listing, which details Motorola's device tracker in development (via 9to5Google). The tracker reportedly appeared for certification as its listing shows its official market name: the "Moto Tag."

More information shows that the product falls within the "short-range device/low-power device" category. The publication notes that the Moto Tag bears the model number "XT2445-1."

Unfortunately, there was nothing more to unearth about the Moto Tag as the company hadn't provided any specifications. Photos of the devices or at least early renderings were also unavailable in the website's certification listings.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Motorola debuted a "smart tracker" in 2017, which was a circular device with a small space at the top to clip onto keys and other items. The device featured a slim, horizontal green light at the bottom, to showcase its activation. With the certification listing void of a design teaser, it remains to be seen if Motorola will continue with that old look or revamp it.

However, the existence of a Motorola brand tracker isn't coming out of leftfield as Google confirmed it would do so in April. Joining the OEM is reportedly Eufy and Jio who will enter the network with brand new trackers.

A highlight of Google's new network is the addition of stronger user security and privacy measures to protect their devices.

Even more, users have been using Google's Find My Device network since May. Folks can find their lost phones or accessories (e.g., earbuds) and even share the location of their devices with friends and family. There was also a discovery earlier in June that detailed Google's early development of AR-based directions for phones and UWB support for even more trackable devices.