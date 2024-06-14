New leak suggests potential Samsung Unpacked countdown

What you need to know

Tipster Evan Blass has showcased the launch date of the next Galaxy foldables.

He shared the official timer animation of the next Unpacked event that will unveil Galaxy Watch 7 models and possibly the Galaxy Ring as well.

The countdown indicates the July 10 launch date set for 10 PM Korea Standard Time (KST).

As expected, the Galaxy foldables are arriving earlier this year than its previous models. It's been speculated that they'll launch in July, and the alleged date for the Unpacked event may have just been set.

Prolific leaker Evan Blass has shared a GIF of what looks like an official countdown of the next Unpacked event on his X account. It shows that the event is set for July 10 at 10 PM Korean Standard Time (KST).

As the launch of the Galaxy foldables has always been global, we expect the launch to happen simultaneously in other markets like the U.S. and U.K. The event will also be live-streamed for those thrilled to experience the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch next to the Galaxy Watch 7 series (including the new Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra) and likely the long-awaited Galaxy Ring launch.

The countdown hasn't been officially shared on Samsung's website yet, but given the leak, it should likely be available soon. The event was reported earlier to be happening in July, right alongside the upcoming Olympics in Paris. Since Samsung is a significant sponsor of the sports event, the Galaxy foldables launch was tipped to happen during the same time.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Smartprix) (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix/ OnLeaks) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 were also expected to launch earlier than the predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5, which were unveiled on July 26, 2023, globally. The devices were made available to the public on August 11 last year. If we go by the above countdown, the next-gen foldables will have a July 10 launch date; we expect them to be released to the public by the end of next month.

Thanks to previous renders and leaks, we already know what the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Watch 7 series might look like. The Galaxy Ring, on the other hand, was unveiled during the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. The company's first compact fitness tracker will be released to the public, followed by the foldables launch.