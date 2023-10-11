My favorite last-gen Pixel Watch is half off and I can't stop recommending it

While the world can't stop talking about the freshly minted Google Pixel Watch 2, I still can't get over my own last-gen Pixel Watch. After all, they look identical, and it's so hard to tell the first iteration apart from the second one.

My Pixel Watch is very special to me because it's the first smartwatch I ever wore daily. Well, that's not true. It's the first smartwatch that I willingly chose to wear daily. See, I have abnormally small wrists and am a female, which is a double minority when it comes to appropriately sized, full-featured wearables. When Google launched a round watch with Wear OS 3 and a small display, I was overjoyed. Finally, I thought, a smartwatch I can use without feeling like a Lilliputian.

The Pixel Watch was the first petite Wear OS smartwatch to come with so many features and in such a lovely, lovely design. And I'm not alone here; even my colleague Nick Sutrich agrees with me on how gorgeous the watch looks. I am particularly fond of the Champagne Gold variant paired with the Active Band in Hazel.

The one caveat about the Pixel Watch was its stupidly high asking price, and happily, today's Prime Big Deal Days offer takes care of that. You can get the Wi-Fi variant for just $209.99 right now — a fact that's making me extremely bitter as I glare at the Pixel Watch on my wrist that I paid the full retail price for. Meanwhile, the LTE model costs a bit more but is still filthy cheap at $259.99. However, weirdly, the Matte Black colorway with the Obsidian Active Band of the LTE Pixel Watch costs only $209.99. What a steal!!

While it doesn't have as many fitness-focused features as the newer Pixel Watch 2, the original variant is still good enough for someone like me. I don't work out much, but I still like to track basic metrics such as my footsteps and heart rate. The watch also has useful apps, NFC for Google Pay, and a mic and speaker onboard for Google Assistant.

You can interact with your notifications, download and use loads of third-party apps, and listen to music through Spotify, YouTube Music, or your preferred choice of music streaming app. It has everything a basic gal like me could ever want or need from a smartwatch. The Pixel Watch is just smart enough, and the stunning looks make it hard to dislike, making it hard for me to stop recommending it even now.

