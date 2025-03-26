I'm never good at remembering when Mother's Day is, and while I never miss it, it always catches me off guard a bit. However, this year, I'm ready, and Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here to help me get started with pretty nice deals on some useful tech products and accessories that I'm sure my mother will love.

One of the more significant purchases I'm planning is the Pixel Watch 3. This watch normally retails for $349.99 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model, but this deal shaves $60 off, meaning you can strap the watch for less than $300. It's not the lowest price we've seen the Pixel Watch 3, which dipped to $279 during Black Friday, but I can manage the $10 difference. Wear OS is largely devoid of good cheap smartwatches, so any discount is always worth looking at.

Google Pixel Watch 3: was $349.99 now $289.99 at Amazon The Pixel Watch 3 is like having a Fitbit tracker but better because you also have all the smartwatch functions you could need. At $349, it's a bit of a spend, but with a 17% discount, you can finally get one for less than $300, which isn't bad at all.

So why the Pixel Watch 3? Aside from it being one of the best Android smartwatches, my mother has been asking for new watch bands for her Fitbit, and being the loving son that I am, I would much rather upgrade her device instead. She has some fitness goals she's working toward, and a new smartwatch that integrates Fitbit and has access to her favorite music streaming services feels like a win.

Plus, she and I can have matching smartwatches. I've been using the Pixel Watch 3 since it launched in October, and I love this smartwatch. It's fluid, designed extremely well, and has a surprisingly impressive battery life. I also find the AI-generated workouts to be quite useful and a good motivation.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Alternatively, the Pixel Watch 2 is also on sale in case the latest model is a bit more than you'd like to spend. While not as good as the Pixel Watch 3, this model was an improvement over the original, with better battery life and accurate heart rate monitoring. And with this Big Spring Sale discount, you can get it for less than $200, which is pretty good.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249.99 now $184.99 at Amazon Even though the Pixel Watch 2 is the last-gen model, it's still one of the better smartwatches you can buy today. And if you're looking to save money, you can score one right now for less than $200.

Other tech accessories I'm getting for Mother's Day

While I can't always get my mom the latest tech gadgets, she always appreciates when I can, and she always trusts my judgment. That's why I want to get her a couple of additional trinkets that I noticed are on sale for the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

She really enjoys listening to music whenever she's out and about, but she has bad luck choosing wireless earbuds that work well or fit her ears comfortably. That's why the Soundcore Sport X20 caught my eye, as they feature the ear hook design that she prefers.

They also have long battery life, IP68 water and dust resistance, and ANC, which is honestly pretty sweet for earbuds that you can get for just $64.

I'm also going to grab her the Anker Nano Power Bank. This is something I always like to point out whenever it's on sale because of how much I love this product. I carry it around with me all the time, and the built-in cord with the loop design comes in clutch!

With the 10,000mAh capacity, she'll have enough juice to power up her phone, new earbuds, and even my little brother's phone if he's been playing too many games on it. And the little display will always let her know how much power it has left or how long it will take to charge up a device.

Anker Nano Power Bank: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This 30W 10,000mAh power bank is worth picking up any time of the year if you can find it on sale. It charges some of the most popular phones twice over and at top speed. The built-in cable and loop design make this charger more than worth the price you pay, especially at 25% off!

When is Mother's Day?

Mother's Day in North America always falls on the second Sunday of May. This year, it falls on May 11, 2025. That means there's plenty of time to get your mom or mother-figure something nice to show you how much you appreciate them.

There are plenty of deals available right now for Amazon's Big Spring Sale, tech or otherwise. However, Android Central is the place to be if you want to find some great tech deals for your mother (or yourself).