The Google Pixel Watch is a stunning piece of hardware that puts things like notifications from a connected Android phone at your fingertips, along with popular Google apps and more. But it’s also a fitness watch with full Fitbit integration, so you can initiate workouts right from the screen, track steps, active minutes, heart rate, sleep, and more. You can also sync it with the Fitbit app. This means many owners will be exercising with one on. When it comes to the best Pixel Watch bands for workouts, these will fit securely and will be water- and sweat-resistant, so they won’t cause your skin to get sweaty and clammy underneath and can comfortably be used during outdoor activities. This means no metal or leather bands. Those are great for fashion but not so much for workouts. There aren’t many third-party bands available for the Pixel Watch just yet, but there are a few if you’re looking for something to use for now.

Here are our picks for the best Pixel Watch bands for workouts

Google Pixel Watch Active Band Top pick It's no surprise that the best optional band for the Pixel Watch is one that comes from Google itself. Stick with this basic, flexible band that offers durability and water- and sweat-resistance. It's so comfortable, you won't even know you're wearing it. This is the band that typically comes with the watch, but you can spice things up by grabbing a new color: green for workouts, black for every day, perhaps? Google Pixel Watch Stretch Band Best for ladies The fabric band is like wearing a scrunchie or hair tie around your wrist. It's both sweat- and water-resistant, and there's no clasp to dig into your skin while you lift weights or use resistance bands. It's super soft and, as a bonus, is even sustainably made from recycled yarn, so you can feel good not only while wearing but about wearing it. FitTurn Pixel Watch Band Affordable alternative If you're going to wear the band the Watch came with every day but want something affordable to use for intense workouts so you can keep that one in pristine condition, consider this band. It comes in a two-pack with different color combination options. You'll save a ton of dough and still enjoy the quick-release band design and water-resistant soft silicone material that won't leave you itchy or irritated. TenCloud Bands More colors At this price, you might as well grab a couple in different colors, which include unique and pretty options like sky blue, purple, and army green. Made of soft silicone, the band is lightweight and breathable. With the quick-release design, you can swap bands easily, so go ahead and slap on the army green for intense P90X training, then pop on sky blue when your workout consists of a calming sunrise run. Miimall Watch Band Funky clasp This simple silicone band for the Pixel Watch employs a neat eight-shaped clasp design that is said to keep it secured in place, an important feature when you're doing some HIIT cardio workouts, grabbing sets of weights, and using machinery at the gym. It's breathable and lightweight, and with nearly a dozen color options to choose from, there's one for everyone. Google Pixel Watch Woven Band Fashion and function If you don't want to swap between a fashionable band and a silicone one for workouts, opt for the official Google Pixel Watch Woven Band. It's made of recycled polyester yarn, which is sweat- and water-resistant and will keep the watch secured around your wrist without being uncomfortable to wear during long workout sessions and through the day after. With stunning coral and lemongrass color options, you can wear it while exercising and still look trendy.

Which is the best Pixel Watch band for workouts?

When choosing the best Pixel Watch band for workouts, you want something that is water- and sweat-resistant and will fit comfortably and securely on your wrist. You don’t want it to move around while you do jumping jacks or lift weights, after all. This requires making sure you get the correct sized band. Whichever one you choose, check the length and recommended wrist size to ensure it’s suitable.

As with any smartwatch, it’s best to go with the manufacturer when it comes to optional bands. These are more expensive, but you’re guaranteed a perfect fit and high quality. For workouts, when it comes to the Pixel Watch, the Active Band is the obvious choice, designed specifically for wear while exercising, playing sports, and for everyday wear.

But you can kick things up a notch with the woven band that is still comfortable for workouts but looks more fashionable paired with something beyond activewear. The stretch band, meanwhile, is pretty neat since it doesn’t have a clasp at all, offering a seamless fit as you workout that will feel like you left your scrunchie around your wrist.

With that said, if you love the band that came with the watch and just want something affordable to knock around when you workout, the other third-party options on this list are good choices that will save you a few bucks. The good news is that it’s pretty easy to change bands on the Pixel Watch, so you can collect a few and try them on for size.

