All-time low! Our fave Pixel Watch 2 drops to $170.99, half the price of a Watch 3

I love my Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm, but as great as it is, $400 is more than some people want to pay. Its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2, is the answer for deal-hunters: it's a mere $170.99 ($79 off), it's lowest-ever price, for Prime Big Deal Days through October 9th.

Comparing the Pixel Watch 3 vs. 2, the last-gen model has the same CPU, RAM, storage, sensors, water protection, battery life, and software. Mainly, you're paying for a larger, brighter display, improved wi-fi, faster charging, and more accurate heart rate. And that's all great, if you can't compromise!

But is it worth spending another $170, or $220 for the larger display? Since the Pixel Watch 3 is full price, it's far easier to recommend the Pixel Watch 2, which has another two years of support.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $249 $170.99 at Amazon Google's second-gen smartwatch was a major step up, adding useful Fitbit health sensors, a fast Snapdragon processor, and eventual access to the Wear OS 5 update with new fitness tools. It has a stylish design, fast performance, and a six-month free trial to Fitbit Premium.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is packed with health sensors for blood oxygen, continuous stress (cEDA), heart rhythm (AFib), and skin temperature. With the Fitbit app, it'll give you health reports and guide you on your running training. On the software side, you get native Wear OS support, Google Assistant, and all the apps you could want.

Even though the Pixel Watch 3 is now our #2 pick for best Android smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2 held that spot for the year prior. Of course, the Galaxy Watch 6 is an identical $179 ($120 off) for Prime Day 2024, if you want our old #1 pick; you can see our Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Pixel Watch 2 guide if you can't choose between Samsung and Google.

We especially loved the Pixel Watch 2 for its haptic crown and more stylish design, though the Galaxy Watch 6 has the upside of a larger, brighter display and an extra Wear OS update in a few years. Only you can choose which sounds better!