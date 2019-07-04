Verizon's network Visible Buy in bulk Mint Mobile Want access to Verizon's incredible LTE network for a fraction of the cost? That's what Visible brings to the table. For just $40/month all-in, you get unlimited talk, text, and data — which has no speed cap for a limited time. We love that hotspot usage is included, but we aren't fans of the limited support for Android phones. $40/month at Visible Pros Unlimited talk, text, and data

Visible and Mint Mobile both bring a lot of value to the carrier space, but each one is best-suited for certain groups of people. If you need the best possible coverage and have one of the few supported Android phones, Visible is the easy choice and offers an insane amount of value for just $40 each month and nothing more. If you don't have a phone that works on Visible and are OK with T-Mobile's network, Mint Mobile is the better fit. Just be prepared to spend a larger amount of money upfront.

Plans

First thing's first, let's talk about the plans being offered by Visible and Mint Mobile.

Starting with Visible, things couldn't be simpler. There's just one to choose from, and it comes with unlimited talk, text, and LTE data. Visible usually has a 5Mbps speed cap for its network, but for a limited time, Visible's removing that cap for new and existing customers alike. The cap will eventually return, but if you're already a Visible customer or sign up for the service during the promotion, you'll continue to get that uncapped data for free so long as you remain a customer.

Visible's plan includes free mobile hotspot usage (speeds are limited to 5Mbps) and costs $40/month all-in — meaning that taxes and fees are included in the price. In other words, you'll pay exactly $40 for your bill every single month and not a penny more.

Mint Mobile has a much different way of doing things. Rather than paying for your plan month-to-month like you do just about everywhere, Mint Mobile sells in bulk. This means you pay a higher upfront price, but if you look at the monthly rate, you're saving a lot of money.

You can buy plans in 3, 6, and 12-month increments with your choice of 3GB, 8GB, or 12GB of LTE data. Your monthly rate is cheaper as you buy more months in bulk. For example, if you got 12GB of data on a 12-month plan, you'd spend $300 upfront with that working out to $25/month. For comparison's sake, a 3-month plan for 12GB of data retails for $45/month (although it's currently discounted to $25/month for your first three months).

Mint Mobile allows for a lot more customization than Visible, and for almost all of the plans, your monthly rate is lower. Unfortunately, there's no option for unlimited data and taxes and fees are not included in the monthly price that you see. Thankfully, just like Visible, Hotspot access is included at no extra cost.

Coverage

Visible is powered by Verizon, and over the years, Verizon's established itself as having the best coverage across the United States compared to every other carrier out there. Especially if you live in a rural area, chances are Verizon's got your back where other networks drop the ball.

Comparatively, Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile. T-Mobile's network has improved a lot and is now better than it's ever been, and while you should be able to get a strong LTE connection in more places than not, there are still some pockets where Verizon's coverage reigns supreme.

Both Visible and Mint Mobile have interactive coverage maps, allowing you to enter in your ZIP code and get a precise look at the coverage in your area so you can see what's best for where you live.

Phones

A great carrier isn't so great if you can't use your phone on it, and unfortunately, that's where Visible takes a stumble.

In regards to Android phones, Visible currently only works with the Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+, Google Pixel 3/3 XL, and the company's own Visible R2 budget phone. In the near future, Visible will add support for the Pixel 3a/3a XL and Motorola Moto G7 Power.

All iPhones ranging from the XS and XR down to the 6 and SE work perfectly fine, but for whatever reason, Visible's Android support still has a long ways to go. It's expected that this will get better over time, but if you don't have one of the supported phones and don't have the budget to buy one, that's a pretty big deal-breaker.

Mint Mobile doesn't have any such problem. Since it's a GSM network, you can bring over virtually any unlocked Android phone and have it work perfectly fine. Mint Mobile does sell devices like the Galaxy S10 and Pixel 3 with 0% APR financing if you need a new handset, but if you already have one you'd like to use, you can get a SIM card for free and be on your way to great service.

Get the carrier that's right for you

As you can see, there are some distinct differences between Visible and Mint Mobile.

If you have one of the supported phones and want the best coverage possible, Visible is an excellent choice. Not only is Verizon's network unmatched, but the current offer of unlimited talk, text, and uncapped LTE data for just $40/month and nothing more is tough to beat.

However, if your phone doesn't work on Visible and T-Mobile has good coverage where you live, Mint Mobile is worth signing up for. So long as you're comfortable with paying more from the get-go, Mint Mobile brings a lot of value to the table and — depending on the plan you choose — will likely cost less than what you'd pay at Visible.

